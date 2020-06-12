Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte testified for three hours before a Bergamo prosecutor, in an investigation that seeks to clarify why two localities that were the focus of the coronavirus epidemic were not completely isolated in that province of the northern region of Lombardy.

“I clarified the steps taken in the smallest detail,” said the prime minister after testifying before the prosecutor María Cristina Rota, who went to Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Italian government in Rome, according to the Rai network.

The Prosecutor’s Office seeks to establish why the Italian government did not declare the towns of Nembro and Alzano a red zone in early March, when an important focus of the new coronavirus was found there.

After listening to the premier, Rota made a statement to the ministers of Health, Roberto Speranza, and of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, also as “informed persons”, that is, without being attributed crimes for the time being.

At the end, Rota thanked the Executive “for the statements made in a climate of maximum relaxation and institutional collaboration,” in a dialogue with journalists outside the government headquarters.

I acted in science and conscience “ Giuseppe Conte

Before the statement, Conte had defended his actions and stated: “I acted in science and conscience,” according to an interview published by the La Stampa newspaper.

Rota seeks to clarify whether the responsibility for decreeing the red zone was the duty of the national government or the Lombardy regional executive, led by the opposition Attilio Fontana, amid crossings between the two administrations for responsibility for the task.

In this context, Fontana, and the head of regional Health Giulio Gallera, already declared in May, also as “informed persons”.

Fontana and Gallera affirmed before the prosecution that the decision to declare a red zone in the two cities was the power of the Conte government, which had already sent the Army to the area, a position that contradicts the argument of the national government, which states that it assures that this was a decision of the regions.

The leader of the far-right League and Fontana’s political boss, Matteo Salvini, took advantage of the controversy and assured that “the decision to create the red zone was the government’s, and the Lombardy region had no responsibility”:

Bergamo made world news in April when dozens of Army trucks had to transport dead bodies to be buried outside of local cemeteries, overwhelmed by the high case-fatality rate of the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.

According to the suspicions of the investigators, the regional authorities did not want to declare the red zone so as not to affect the productive activities of the companies installed in the two towns, part of the industrial corridor of the region that contributes 22% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Italian.

In the event that the Prosecutor’s Office finds that Conte and his ministers had some type of responsibility in the exercise of their functions, the investigation should go to the scope of the Court of Ministers of the Brescia Court of Appeals.

To date, 34,223 people have died from a coronavirus in Italy since the first recorded victim on February 21, including 56 deaths in the last 24 hours, Civil Protection reported today.

Lombardy, the region hardest hit, concentrates 59% of the current 28,997 positives, including 70% of the cases registered today, and accumulates 48% of the country’s total victims.

The statement also came hours after Conte opened the so-called “General States” on the economy tomorrow, a 10-day meeting with business, workers and finance representatives to outline a strategy for the post-pandemic.

The opposition, which had been invited to the meeting, refused to participate on the grounds that “debates must take place in Parliament”, according to the center and far-right forces of the League, Force Italy and Brothers of Italy.