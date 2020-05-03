The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, again asked the Italians to be cautious, explaining that the so-called “Phase two”, a plan for the country’s gradual reopening in the fight against the pandemic of the new coronavirus that will start this Monday (4), not to mean “free everyone”.

“We are entering ‘phase two’ of the emergency thanks to the powerful collective effort. This new phase has cost us enormous sacrifices and that is why it cannot be understood as a ‘free everybody,'” said the Italian politician in an interview with the newspaper La Stampa , released this Sunday (3).

In the report, Conte explains that the virus continues to circulate among people and the country is still in “full pandemic”. With 28,710 dead and more than 209 thousand cases of the new coronavirus, according to the latest balance sheet updated on Saturday (2), the country will enter a new phase, which provides for the gradual release of restrictions on the circulation of people and the resumption of economic activity. In all, more than 4.5 million citizens will return to work. During the interview, Conte said the government is considering measures to help parents who work but have no one to leave their children with.

In addition, he assured that he will “personally” ensure that banking authorities speed up payment of aid to small businesses and self-employed workers. “There is a guarantee from the State and we cannot allow these delays,” he said.

When asked about the balance of responsibility between politics and science, the premier of Italy stressed that he never thought of delegating the responsibility of the national government to science, although “the divergences of views with the regions are physiological”.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look