‘Conte’ behind Inter towards the Scudetto

04/07/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Eleven rental points -like the seasons without being champion- and 27 at stake. The debacle of Inter should be resounding so as not to raise the nineteenth Scudetto in its history. In football, strange things have been seen, although the surprises do not go with Antonio Conte. The Lombards, with Lukaku and Lautaro deciding, displayed pragmatism and effectiveness against the idealist Sassuolo. The countdown has begun.

INT

SAS

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Darmian; Hakimi, Barella, Gagliardini (Vecino, 70 ‘), Eriksen (Sensi, 59’), Young; Lukaky, Lautaro (Alexis, 77 ‘).

Sassuolo

Consigli; Toljan (Haraslin, 75 ‘), Chiriches (Karamoko, 90’), Marlon, Rogerio (Kyriakopoulos, 75 ‘); Obiang (Oddei, 80 ‘), Maxime Lopez; Traoré, Djuricic, Boga; Scraperi.

Goals

1-0 M.10 Lukaku. 2-0 M.67 Lautaro. 2-1 M.85 Traoré.

Referee

Irrati (Italy). TA: Barella, Young / Consigli, Traoré, Lopez.

Countryside

Giuseppe Meazza. Behind closed doors.

Roberto de Zerbi and the bet ‘neroverdi’ for possession took the Meazza. Of course, to the first interista appearance in the area, 1-0. Ashley Young projected down the left, crossed into the area and Lukaku’s head appeared to comb the long stick. Twenty-first goal for the Belgian in Serie A, a fender-crushing machine.

The award was already in the electronic mail and Inter gave the ball without conceding chances. Obiang and Traoré found in the long distance the only offensive argument of the Emilians against the leafy local rear.

The apparent sentence would come in another action gestated and concocted by Lukaku. Quick transition from the Belgian, deep pass and 2-0 from Lautaro. The Argentine cushioned it with his right, settled it on the left challenging Chiriches and crossed an unstoppable whiplash. Sassuolo grew up with the changes and sang bingo with, of course, a shot from Traoré. Right to the squad and Handanovic’s useless stretch.

Alexis and Lukaku did not close the match and Inter ended up claiming the hour equipped in their area. Nothing new under the sun. The title begins to turn blue and black.