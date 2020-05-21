The US company justifies the decision by a reevaluation of its product portfolio made in connection with the covid-19 pandemic

The health products company Johnson and Johnson announced Tuesday that it will no longer market its line of baby powder in the United States and Canada.

The US company noted that the measure is part of a broad re-evaluation of its product portfolio that it is carrying out in connection with the covid-19 pandemic.

He indicated that he will end the sale of this powder, which represents 0,5% of its health products business aimed at the general public in United States.

The company clarified that the product can continue to be purchased until the stores finish exhausting inventory.

In recent years, Johnson and Johnson has been dealing with more than 16,000 lawsuits by consumers who claim that their talc products -including baby powder- was the cause of his cancer.

Contaminated products?

According to the plaintiffs, Johnson and Johnson’s talc products were contaminated with asbestos, a material known for its carcinogenic effects.

Asbestos’s ability to resist high temperatures made it quite popular until its health effects were discovered. (Photo: .)

The company has always rejected these accusations and defended the safety of its products.

However, a study from October of last year by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) forced a batch of children’s talcum powder to be recalled, after he found traces of asbestos in the product.

Two months later, the company said it had analyzed the product and had found no traces of this material.

Last April, a New Jersey court found that the thousands of plaintiffs charging the American company can proceed with the lawsuits that have begun.

Changes in the market

Johnson and Johnson contends that the decision to end the sale of their baby powder in the US and Canada is part of a broader process of offering them in these markets.

Johnson and Johnson is one of the largest transnational health and personal care products. (Photo: .)

“As part of an evaluation of our portfolio linked to covid-19, Johnson and Johnson Consumer Health it stopped the shipment of hundreds of products in the United States and Canada to prioritize high-demand products and allow proper social distancing to be maintained in its factories and distribution centers, ”it said in a statement.

He indicated that, from then on, he decided to discontinue the commercialization of a hundred products in those markets, including talcum powder.

The company admitted, however, a decline in sales of the latter product in recent times.

Johnson’s Baby Powder Talcum Powder Demand in North America has been falling due in large part to changes in consumer habits“The company stated.

The company also accused the fall of “misinformation about product safety” and a “constant blitz of publicity about the lawsuits.”

Johnson and Johnson assured their baby powder will continue to be sold in other markets around the world along with other powder made from cornmeal. In the US and Canada, however, it will only offer the latter product.

