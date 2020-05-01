Since the end of March and over 30 days, pollution by nitrogen oxides (NOx) has decreased by 40% across Europe and by 10% for fine particles, according to calculations by the Center for research on energy and clean air. The researchers crossed the measurements of emissions of these pollutants during confinement with epidemiological data quantifying the effects of air pollution on human health, solid work which shows that in 2016, fine particles were the those directly responsible for the deaths of 400,000 Europeans and the NOx for an additional 71,000 deaths.

1,230 deaths avoided in France during confinement

This drop in pollutant concentrations therefore has perfectly quantifiable effects. 11,000 deaths were avoided over 30 days but also 1.3 million days of absence from work, 6,000 cases of asthma in children, 1,300 calls to hospital emergency rooms for asthma attacks and 600 premature births. For France, where the reduction is 44% for NOX and 16% for particles, this translates into 1,230 deaths avoided. Confinement will thus have reduced the use of healthcare systems when these are overwhelmed by the arrival of the victims of Covid-19. This would partly explain why the emergency services saw a decrease in their activity outside of the coronavirus.

How to avoid returning to the previous polluting situation?

France is one of the countries where the reduction in NOx pollution is greatest with Portugal, Spain, Norway, Croatia and Finland while the most significant decreases in fine particles occur in Portugal, in Greece, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Finland and Spain. These disparities are due to the sources of emissions. NOx is mainly emitted by road traffic, and it is the regions most polluted by transport which benefit from the greatest improvement. The fine particles come mainly from thermal power plants for the production of electricity. It is therefore the countries that use the most coal, gas and oil that are seeing progress. The reduction in electricity needs has primarily benefited renewable energies, the production of which has priority access to the distribution network. The thermal power stations had to decrease their activity. France is one of the countries that benefit most from the improvement in air quality with Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland and Portugal.

Changes in sources of electricity generation. Thanks to priority access to the network, renewable energies have replaced coal (-37%) and natural gas (-27%). © CREA

This study is obviously not intended to underline the benefits of an almost total shutdown of the European economy but to demonstrate once again that air pollution has been killing massively, quietly and for decades. She underlines how dangerous it would be to get out of the current situation by increasing the use of individual transport and by strong growth in demand for electricity. A scenario feared by many mobility experts who fear in particular that the fear of contamination in public transport incites to take back his car.