China continued its trend of new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus with a new case today and extended its streak without deaths from the resulting COVID-19, the National Health Commission reported.

The health authorities specified that the only contagion detected in the whole country on Thursday was identified in the northeast province of Jilin, bordering both Russia and North Korea.

According to the official source, it was a case of “local” contagion on a day in which there was not a single contagion from abroad, the so-called “imported” cases that have worried Beijing so much in recent weeks and led to decree the prohibition of entry to the country to foreigners from March 28 and the border closure with Russia in the northeast of Chinese territory.

The last day that China recorded double digits in the new infections chapter was April 30, with 12 cases, the same number of the total number of positives diagnosed in the first seven days of May.

Likewise, the health authorities assured that, until last local midnight (16.00 GMT on Thursday), 36 patients were discharged and another 5 were successfully removed, leaving the number of infected people active in China in 260, 18 of which are in serious condition.

The official body did not report any deaths in its last part, so the total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 4,633, among the 82,886 infected patients officially diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic, and of whom 77,993 successfully overcome the disease and were discharged.

To date, 736,010 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 6,167 are still under observation, and 6 of them would be suspected cases of being infected with the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China registered 16 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people without symptoms under observation to 854.

