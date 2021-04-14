Contagions will skyrocket by 27% in Spain and 135% in Madrid according to a predictive model

Covid predictive models point out that the curve is skyrocketing: PreCovid2 points to a 27% rise in the next two weeks

Madrid is the community where the model predicts a greater increase in incidence, a rise of 135% in two weeks

Experts point to the increase in mobility during Holy Week as a cause of the expected increase in cases

“The thing does not look good. Mathematical models are already sure that we have left the valley and are heading towards a peak ”. The UNED professor and expert in Artificial Intelligence warns Jose Luis Aznarte, by posting on Twitter the Covid case curve forecast for the next two weeks.

What its model, the PreCov2, predicts is that we will go from the 83,000 cases of covid registered in Spain in the last two weeks to more than 132,000 in the next two. A 27% rise. “It’s without doubt that we are going towards a peak, although we still don’t know how strong that peak is going to be “, he explains. “This is no longer instability, the upward trend is clear. There are only four communities that do not upload: Galicia, Valencian Community, Balearic Islands and Extremadura. ”

The thing does not look good. For weeks, but it is becoming more and more worrying. Mathematical models are already sure that we have left the “valley” and are heading towards a peak. This is the forecast for the next two weeks for the entire State: pic.twitter.com/Fu9caLErY8 – José L. Aznarte (@JLAznarte) April 12, 2021

Today, the data confirm the worst. “It is seen that the increase is accelerated. The rate of change, the rate at which the curve rises, is increasing ”. And the further up the curve, the harder it will be to go down and the easier it will end up exploding. “Days go by and the curve doesn’t go down. It is evident that the risk of it getting out of control is very great ”. But that risk is not the same in all the Autonomous Communities. the case of Madrid is particularly worrying”Warns Aznarte. Why?

Madrid, the curve rises to the vertical

In Madrid, this model predicts an increase in the incidence of covid of no less than 135% in two weeks. It’s not that the curve goes off, it’s that it turns into a vertical line. “When the increase (the slope) is more than 100%, the arrow is vertical. In Madrid, there is a very clear risk that things will rise at a higher rate than it does now ”.

The case of Madrid is particularly worrying. This is the curve of cases predicted by the model for the region. It would seem that the “unstable plateau” thing is over and that we are heading for a clear upward slope. pic.twitter.com/Vh6qMaOu8U – José L. Aznarte (@JLAznarte) April 12, 2021

Y Aznarte’s model predicts a 41% rise in ICU admissions in Madrid within two weeks. “Madrid is where the rise in the incidence of cases and in ICUs will be most noticeable. As for the ICUs, there is also a significant rise in Navarra ”, he warns.

The effects of Holy Week

All this has a very clear cause, according to the expert. “With certainty, we are now seeing the effect of the increase in mobility that occurred at Easter”. And it is not a hypothesis, he warns, “this is confirmed by Google’s mobility data”, which uses his model.

“During Holy Week we already started to see increases in mobility, but now they have been verified. Now This mobility is materializing, that is when it shows, and the increases in cases that the model is giving have to do with this mobility”, Explains Aznarte.

With certainty, we are now seeing the effect of the increase in mobility that occurred at Easter. It is not a hypothesis: you can see that increase from a couple of weeks ago, according to Google mobility data: pic.twitter.com/1jJ8bMppcX – José L. Aznarte (@JLAznarte) April 12, 2021

Rough wave, or soft but sustained: the damage is the same

With all these data on the table, Aznarte, who is much more cautious in his messages than his predictions show, assures that the “risk is still very high.” And warns: “The time to relax the restrictions seems still far off.” Because his model rather invites the opposite, to reinforce them. “It is advisable to be more prudent, not so much we as our leaders.”

It is, he says, avoid a fourth wave as dramatic as the previous three. Although Aznarte still does not dare to say with certainty that it will be. “It depends a lot on how the curve behaves in the next few days. If growth continues to be this sustained it may be a smoother wave than the previous ones, although longer ”.

The “wave” that Simón was talking about? We asked him. “We still don’t know how it will be. If the wave lasts two months, for example, even if the incidence never rises much – let’s say it is around 400 – that it can also mean many deaths and many very sick people ”. Aznarte explains that “the problem is not that there is a peak, what the peak does is that the ICUs are saturated, but if there is a sustained increase for a long time, the damage is the same “.

What a wave arrives It seems clear, but the expert insists that “we cannot know yet” if what his data indicates is a huge and explosive wave or a small but sustained wave. “This may be the prelude to another peak, that what is coming will be the same as the previous wave, but it may also be that the wave rises more slowly and takes longer to rise. What seems clear is that the plateau is over ”.