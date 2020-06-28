© Provided by the Associated Press

An employee takes the prints of a deceased woman with the new coronavirus before her remains are cremated at the La Recoleta crematorium in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday, June 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Esteban Félix)

BEIJING (AP) – China expanded COVID-19 testing to newly opened beauty establishments amid a break from new cases, while South Korea faced new contagions after loosening rules of social distancing to boost the economy.

In the United States, Vice President Mike Pence canceled a bus campaign tour in Florida after an increase in confirmed cases in the state. The battered Italy, meanwhile, recorded Saturday the day with the lowest daily deaths from COVID-19 in almost three months.

No cases of the virus were detected in Beijing’s barbershops and beauty parlors, in a new indication that the city’s recent outbreak is largely under control.

City authorities temporarily closed a huge wholesale food market where the virus spread, closed schools again, and quarantined several neighborhoods. Anyone leaving Beijing had to submit a negative test for the virus from the previous seven days.

Tens of millions of Chinese traveled during a three-day holiday that ended Saturday, with no outbreaks reported at first.

For their part, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 40 of the new cases had been spread in the country, while another 22 came from abroad. Most of the local infections were detected in the populous Seoul metropolitan area, associated with nightclubs, religious services, a huge e-commerce warehouse, and low-income workers.

A visitor wears an astronaut costume on the Huntington Beach, California boardwalk on Saturday, June 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In Hawaii, the city of Honolulu announced the reopening of camping areas for the first time in three months, with limited permits to ensure social distancing. Instead, Washington Governor Jay Inslee halted plans to move the different counties to the fourth phase of reopening as infections continued to rise.

The Tyson Foods company announced that 371 employees at its poultry processing plant in extreme southwest Missouri had tested positive for COVID-19, in a new example of the virus’s impact on the economy.

Pence canceled plans to do a bus tour of Florida for President Donald Trump’s and Pence’s own re-election campaign, after state health authorities reported more than 9,500 new cases on Saturday, beating the day’s total. previous for more than 600 confirmed cases of contagion. Florida authorities again closed the beaches and discouraged meetings in bars.

Kansas, Idaho and Oklahoma also suffered sharp spikes in infections.

Although the increase in confirmed cases is due in part to more diagnostic tests being done, experts say there is abundant evidence that the pandemic is regaining momentum in the United States, such as a boom in deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country. or a higher rate of diagnostic tests that test positive.

In Italy, eight infected patients died from Friday to Saturday, according to data from the Italian Ministry of Health, bringing the number of deaths known to the virus to 34,716.

175 new cases were detected, for a cumulative total of 240,136 infected in the first European country where the outbreak broke out. They were indications that the country was emerging from the crisis, with fewer than 100 infected patients admitted to ICU beds for the first time since the first days of the outbreak.

However, the European authorities took no risk. Germany this week extended quarantine in a western region of some 500,000 inhabitants after 1,300 slaughterhouse workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin tested positive for the virus, according to the Serbian government. Vulin, known for his Russia-like stance, was part of the Serbian delegation led by President Aleksandar Vucic at the Victory Day parade this week in Moscow. Vucic met in person with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, but it was unclear whether Vulin had also done so.

In Britain, the government was expected to remove the 14-day quarantine requirement, which forced people to isolate themselves upon their return from abroad. Confirmed cases in India topped half a million on Saturday, with another daily record of 18,552 infections.

Egypt has largely reopened. In Cairo, a metropolis of about 20 million people, coffee shops opened Saturday to receive seated customers, although hookahs were still banned.

Deaths in the United States hovered around 600 people a day, below the peak of about 2,200 in mid-April. Some experts have expressed doubts that deaths will return to that level because of advances in treatment and because many infections are occurring in younger adults, who are more likely to survive.

The virus is credited with more than 125,000 deaths and some 25 million infections across the United States, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. But health authorities believe that the actual number of infections is about 10 times higher. Worldwide, the virus has claimed nearly half a million lives with nearly 10 million cases.

The rebound in the United States has sparked concern abroad. It seemed certain that the European Union would ban Americans from entering any time soon, within new travel rules that are being prepared, according to EU diplomats.

Associated Press journalists worldwide contributed to this report.