MEXICO – Workers carry out their activities protected by safety suits, while the residents of the nursing home wear face masks to avoid getting infected as they did with their colleagues.

From Thursday to date, at least 86 people related to the “San Antonio” Assistance Center, in Ciudad Victoria, have tested positive for COVID-19. First they were 18, indicate the authorities of Tamaulipas, but the number grew rapidly.

“They don’t have symptoms that put their health at risk,” says Omeheira López, from the System for the Integral Development of the Family in that northern state.

The institution in charge of these facilities, the DIF, indicated that the 22 sick employees are recovering at home, while the 64 infected patients were transferred to other locations where they provide medical care and follow-up on their treatments.

The home where these infections were registered houses 109 people, children and adults who suffer from a neurological disability and are abandoned.

Those who stayed in the home are constantly monitored and under a strict hygiene and safety protocol to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The authorities recommend that the population take precautions.

Rosa Castillo sells food near the place where the outbreak was registered and applauded that now they no longer allow anyone outside the property to approach and that employees are subjected to various filters before having contact with patients.

“All that was unleashed because of that, because people started to go out and you infect one, you infect another,” Castillo said.

In the coming days, tests will continue to be applied among the inhabitants and workers to rule out new cases.