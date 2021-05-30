Contagions rebound and restrictions on leisure and tourism are eased

Several autonomous communities have experienced in the last hours a rebound in the number of infections by Covid-19 in a day in which the restrictions keep loosening, especially those related to leisure, restaurants and, above all, international tourism.

In this sense, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has lifted this Saturday the ban so that international cruise ships can dock in Spanish ports, with effect from June 7.

The favorable evolution of the pandemic in the European territory, from where the majority of the passengers of international ships calling in Spanish ports, allows the restart of this activity, which will give a boost to tourism in the country, especially in those regions with a sea port.

However, the border crossings that separate Ceuta and Melilla from Morocco will remain closed until June 30, according to the provision signed by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and published this Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Madrid is still the region that is raising its hand the most with these restrictions, the last of them: extending the closing hours of bars, restaurants, cinemas and theaters until one o’clock in the morning, and also eliminating time restrictions in shops.

Galicia has also released this Saturday a relaxation of the restrictions against Covid-19, since the meetings can be of six people indoors and 10 outdoors, with a fall in infections and active cases and with three, out of 313 municipalities, under maximum restrictions.

Except for these three exceptions, the indicators remain down and the positivity rate shows a weekly average of 2%, with 110 new infections (33 less than the previous day) and a relief of hospital pressure, due to the reduction of fourteen patients in the ward.

Rebound in infections in several CC AA

The incidence rate of the coronavirus in Andalusia has rebounded this Saturday 3.7 points compared to yesterday Friday and stands at 170.69, in a day in which they have been counted 1,595 infections and five deaths.

Also they admitted by Covid-19 in Andalusian hospitals have risen in twelve on the last day and they amount to 830, of which 220 are in ICUs, two more than this Friday, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The Community of Madrid has registered this Saturday a slight increase in infections, with 1,049 new cases compared to 1,034 a day ago, while five people have passed away, one less than Friday, and hospital pressure has dropped again.

This Saturday’s report reports 805 patients admitted to the plant and 356 in intensive care units, when just a week ago, on Saturday May 22, there were 1,054 people in the ward and 431 in the ICUs.

Castilla y León has added this Saturday two new deaths after 24 hours ago no death was reported, while daily infections continue to rise with the addition of 282 new, which are nine more than those notified on Friday.

In Euskadi, the positivity rate has once again exceeded the 5% threshold (5,1) set by the World Health Organization (WHO) to determine that the pandemic situation is under control, after reporting 390 new infections.

However, the hospital situation improves with 101 seriously ill patients in the ucis, two less than this Friday, and with 33 new entries in the plant, eight less than the previous day.

Aragon has notified 175 new infections detected this Friday, 30 more than a day before, and one deceased; Asturias has confirmed 72 positives, 16 more than Thursday, and the Valencian Community has registered 217 cases, which is 62 more than on Friday.

Other communities, on the other hand, keep their epidemic rates stable. This is the case, for example, of Cantabria, which has registered 19 new infections, 24 less than the previous day, and maintains hospital occupancy at 2.1 percent, with 29 people, but drops one point in ICUs, with an incidence that remains at 14 days and low to 7 days.

The indicators are also down in Catalonia, which is about to lower the threshold of high risk of re-outbreak and registers some 576 infections a day, while hospitals continue to empty, with 261 people in the ICU, records that have not been seen since October.

And Navarra detected this Friday 79 positive cases, two less than in the provisional data, in a day in which the number of patients admitted to hospitals is maintained (48).

Good vaccination rate

The Canary Islands has administered 1,052,049 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 with which it has immunized with full regimen until this friday 326,023 people, which represents 17.42% of the target population, made up of 1,871,033 people.

In Catalonia, a total of 2,846,509 citizens (36.4%) already have a vaccine against the coronavirus and 1,405,751 the complete guideline (18%). In addition, the Generalitat plans to vaccinate students between 12 and 16 years old in the institutes themselves if it is the turn of this age group in September, at the beginning of the school year.

La Rioja has reached the 70,333 people with the complete guideline of the vaccine against Covid-19 and 122,360 have inoculated one dose; in the Valencian Community have received the complete immunization schedule 903,533 people; and Murcia will begin vaccinating the 45-49 age group on June 4.