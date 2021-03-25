Contagions in the US continue to increase and put progress at risk

(Bloomberg) – Covid-19 cases in the US are on the rise again, reversing course after months of decline and threatening another setback in a return to normalcy.

On Wednesday, the seven-day average of new cases jumped to 57,695, 9.5% above the previous week, which would be the largest increase since Jan.12, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

While that’s a fraction of the mid-January peak, the change in direction is worrisome as states open their economies, variant cases multiply, and the country scrambles to vaccinate as many people as possible to avoid another wave.

“We’re not out of the woods just yet,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which produces projections of covid-19. “We are slowing down and in many places we are going in the opposite direction.

The New York case numbers reported this week by Johns Hopkins appeared inaccurate after the data delays. However, that did not significantly impact the national trend, which is increasing by roughly the same degree, even without New York.

“Now is not the time to give in. We have the goal in sight, we need more vaccines and we need more effective ways to get out of this, ”said Isaac Weisfuse, a medical epidemiologist and adjunct professor at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. “At this stage, it really is a tragedy that someone gets infected and dies.”

An increase of nearly 10% should cause states to reconsider reopening plans and try to speed up vaccination, targeting the worst-hit neighborhoods, Weisfuse said. Growing pandemic fatigue among younger Americans, especially those traveling during Spring Break, is a major concern, because they are less likely to have received vaccinations.

The United States has vaccinated 1 in 4 people and last week averaged about 2.5 million doses per day, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. That’s not enough to achieve herd immunity, and many public health experts fear another surge could occur before the immunization drive reaches its full strength. Texas, Tennessee and Alabama are among the slowest states in the country, which could reflect vaccinations among Republicans, especially men.

