GENEVA. Some countries have recorded “spikes” in coronavirus cases after starting deconfinements and populations must protect themselves from Covid-19 while authorities continue testing, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The epicenter of the pandemic is currently located in the nations of Central America, South America and North America, especially in the United States, said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris.

According to the records of the agency dependent on the United Nations, the countries that registered the most deaths in the region are Brazil, the United States and Mexico, at the time of publication.

“On the upsurges (of cases), yes, we have seen that some countries in the world – and I am not talking specifically about Europe – present them when the restrictions are lifted, when the measures of social distancing are relaxed, people generally like They interpret it as ‘ok, it’s over,’ “Harris said at a press conference in Geneva.

“It is not over. It will not be over until the virus no longer exists anywhere in the world,” he said.

On the other hand, the international organization declared that governments should encourage the use of masks when the transmission of the coronavirus is widespread and social distancing is not possible.

So he recommended that in places of probable contagion all people who cannot keep the distance of two meters with others, such as public transport, shops or crowded spaces, use cloth masks or face masks.

In an update to its advice guide on this element of protection, the organization considers that as countries lift containment measures and movement restrictions, it is necessary for people to use them to protect themselves in situations where they are not you can apply the recommended social distance.

Until now, the WHO only recommended – according to its guideline of April 6, the use of masks for people who cared for potentially contaminated people, or who had a cough or sneeze; as well as for health personnel.