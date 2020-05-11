11:00 MC DONALD’S | McDonald’s started this Monday the reopening of its restaurants in Spain and it does it in a staggered way to facilitate that each establishment has the period it needs to start up its operations, adapted to the new normality.

10:53 SANITARY | Restrooms infected with the coronavirus should return to their jobs only 72 hours after fever or other symptoms associated with Covid-19 disappear. This is established by the new protocol of the Ministry of Health, despite the warnings of doctors about the possibility that a patient who has passed the disease continue to spread for days or even weeks later. Health already admitted weeks ago that it would take risks to avoid the sanitary collapse.

10:45 NEW YORK | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has reported this Sunday that state authorities have begun to investigate cases of 85 children afflicted with coronavirus-related diseases after the death of three minors was known yesterday after registering an unusual inflammatory clinical picture.

10:38 MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT | The Spanish Administration seems to have priorities. While the toilets, police, prison officials, etc. have had to beg during the coronavirus crisis that they perform tests and give them masks; while the main civil servants union -CSIF- has had to set foot on the wall to ensure the minimum protection measures against the coronavirus in de-escalation; While all this was going on, the Communist Yolanda Díaz Ministry of Employment has contracted private tests for employees of the Public Employment Service for a value of 125,000 euros.

10:30 BALEARES | The Ministry of Health and Consumption of the Balearic Islands makes this Monday, May 11, when Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza enter phase 1 of the de-escalation, Coronavirus diagnostic tests (COVID-19) to all suspected cases and a study of contacts.

10:22 MADRID | Aurora Serrano, the activist who denounces that the Community of Madrid feeds pizza once a week to children with few resources, he is a spokesperson for an association that last December received a grant of 99,660 euros from the Pedro Sánchez government.

10:14 HELP | The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has defended the distribution of FFP2 masks to Madrid residents, which begins this Monday in pharmacies, and has assured that these are the best because they protect “in excess”.

10:05 DESCALED PHASE 1 | The President of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has assured this Monday that does not share that their community has not fully advanced from Phase 0 to Phase 1 and has requested explanations from the Ministry of Health. In an interview in ‘Las mornas de RNE’, collected by Europa Press, Puig assured that the decisions of the Technicians from the Ministry of Health “have been taken honestly.” “But I do not share them, and I want them to be explained,” he added, making it clear that the Executive has acted “in defense of the general interest.”

10:00 DESCALADA PHASE 1 | The decree of the Lehendakari, Inigo Urkullu, for which the Basque Country passes this Monday to phase 1 of de-escalation recommends limiting mobility outside the municipality as much as possible. People may move between the three Historical Territories for health, work, professional or business reasons, return to their usual place of residence, educational and training, visit, care and attention to relatives who are elderly, dependent, disabled or in situation of need. In addition, they will not open museums, libraries or municipal sports facilities.

9:55 DESCALADA | The Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has denied this Monday any possibility of a censure motion in the government of the Community of Madrid against the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, or at City Hall, against the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, well both executives have “solidity” vis-à-vis the Government of the Nation, which in his opinion seems “the 13 Rue del Percebe”.

9:50 EXPERTS DESCALADA | They are the twelve most wanted names. His affiliation, his face, his training, his resume. Nothing is known of any of the twelve. Moncloa protects them and that which the public health law obliges to make public the composition of said committee. Last Saturday, Pedro SánchezAfter being asked about them, he refused to reveal the invisible experts. Even today, Monday, the Spanish still do not know the names of those experts who decide on the de-escalation process of the state of alarm.

9:45 DESCALADA | There are only a few weeks left until summer arrives, and although with the global coronavirus pandemic we face an uncertain future, there is something that is very clear: this summer will be very different from the previous ones. With the de-escalation plan presented by the Government, the “new normal” will arrive at the end of June. But what does this mean? One of the most frequently asked questions these days is how much will the bath on the beach.

9:40 MARKETS | The IBEX 35 has started this week with a 0.78% rise, which has led to selective to stand at 6,836 integers at 9.01 am, in full de-escalation in different countries in Europe, including Spain, where this Monday begins phase one of the de-escalation plan of the Government with new reopens linked to trade, hospitality and tourism.

9:35 DESCALADA | The data of the incidence of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants They reveal the decision of the Pedro Sánchez government not to allow the provinces of Malaga and Pomegranate. Andalusian cities have 3.9 and 7.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, while Asturias, Cantabria, Extremadura, Galicia, La Rioja and Navarra they have a higher incidence and they do pass phase. The case of the Navarra community is especially striking since it has 52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, 13 times more than Malaga!

9:30 DESCALED PHASE 1 | The shops go one step further in their de-escalation process this Monday and in the communities or areas that enter phase 1 they will be able to open the stores with an area of ​​less than 400 meters and with limited capacity, provided they are not located inside shopping malls without direct access from the outside. According to the order published by the Official State Gazette (BOE), they may also reopen, by using the prior appointment, the dealers automotive, stations technical inspection vehicle and centers gardening and plant nurseries regardless of its surface, as well as the concession entities of State-wide public game.

9:25 EXPERTS DESCALADA | The Parliamentary Group of the Popular Party this Sunday registered a request for data in Congress so that the Government comply with the law and reveal the identity of the experts who decide the phase change in the unconfiguration plan. The Executive has refused to reveal his name. Specifically, the ‘popular’ request the identity and curriculum vitae of the eleven members of the technical team of the General Directorate of Public Health, Quality and Innovation, who together with Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, «evaluate the information sent by the Autonomous Communities to the Ministry of Health to advance phase the de-escalation ».

9:20 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours a figure of 357 cases and 22 deaths in Germany, which raises the balance to almost 170,000 infected and more than 7,400 fatalities, according to data published by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

9:15 MEXICO | The leader of the Ze Los Zetas ’cartel, Moisés Escamilla May, has died of respiratory problems caused by Covid-19 in the federal prison of Puente Grande, in the state of Jalisco, in western Mexico. The prison authorities have reported his death this Sunday, after almost a week ago he entered the prison hospital center for respiratory problems. Two days later, on May 8, Escamilla, 45, died.

9:10 SAN ISIDRO | Chotis will not ring this San Isidro because the safe distance to keep the coronavirus at bay is the norm. There will also be no festival in Las Vistillas because the City Council has suspended all popular festivities until October. And the donuts – stupid (the simplest), ready (dipped in sugar, lemon or beaten egg) or Santa Clara (covered with dry meringue) – will not concentrate crowds around the Carabanchel meadow stalls, at most queues in the pastry shops, with a separation of two meters between customers, to upload them home.

9:05 ERTEs | The Government, unions and employers will sign this Monday the agreement reached in the framework of social dialogue to extend to June 30 the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTEs), with the possibility of extending this period if activity restrictions for health reasons persist on that date. This has been reported by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in the ninth videoconference with the presidents of autonomous communities and cities.

9:00 ANDALUSIA | The Governing Council of the Andalusian Government plans to approve this Monday a draft decree-law of urgent and extraordinary measures relating to the safety of beaches and administrative measures in the educational field in the face of the situation caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus and the creation of a working group in charge of defining a sanitary and logistic protocol for the organization and the correct development of the university entrance exams.

8:55 INDONESIA | The Indonesian Ministry of Health has reported this Sunday that the 14,032 cases of the Covid-19, after 387 positives were recorded in the last 24 hours. The director general of disease prevention and control of the Ministry of Health, Achmad Yurianto, also announced during the press conference to report on the situation of the pandemic, that 16 more people had died, representing a global number of 973 fatalities.

8:50 HEALTH | The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has reported this Sunday that the state authorities have begun to investigate the cases of 85 children afflicted with coronavirus-related diseases after the death of three minors was known yesterday after registering a unusual inflammatory clinical picture. This disease has been identified as multisymptomatic inflammatory pediatric syndrome and could be confused with other similar ones such as the so-called kawasaki syndrome in primary and infant patients.

8:45 SPAIN | The former Prime Minister José María Aznar has invited the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to participate this Monday in their Leadership classroom, a session that occurs in the midst of a de-escalation due to the coronavirus crisis. Ayuso’s presence coincides with the first day in which many Spanish provinces and areas go to Phase I in the de-escalation. However, the Government has already communicated to the Community of Madrid on Friday that it will not go to that phase.

8:40 MALTA | The until now Maltese ambassador to Finland, Michael Zammit Tabona, has resigned this Sunday after compare German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Adolf Hitler. “Seventy-five years ago we arrested Hitler. Who will stop Angela Merkel? You have fulfilled Hitler’s dream! Control Europe », Tabona wrote in a post already deleted from your Facebook page on Friday, coinciding with the acts of tribute that were given in various European countries to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

8:35 DESCALADA | The Junta de Andalucía has called a meeting on Mondayto fix new sections for the ride of minors up to 14 years old of age and for people over 70 years of age to avoid the hottest hours and the coincidence of children with other sectors of the population most vulnerable to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

8:30 DESCALADA | The Government will allow provinces and areas that have entered phase I of de-escalation reopening to the public starting this Monday of the shops with an area equal to or less than 400 square metersyes, the outdoor terraces and street markets. This is reflected in the Official State Gazette (BOE) regarding the relaxation of certain national restrictions, established after the declaration of the state of alarm in application of phase 1 of the Plan for the transition to a new normality.

8:25 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has confirmed this Monday 17 new cases of the new coronavirus pandemic, seven of them imported and registered in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia, in the north of the country. The other ten cases are of local transmission, five of them in Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan was the global pandemic center, three in Jilin, one in Liaoning, and the other in Heilongjiang, all in northeast China.

8:20 USA | The White House has denial this Sunday the information that assured that the vice president of the United States, Mike Pence had decided to quarantine, after press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days ago. Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley has announced that the vice president, on the advice of medical authorities, will not be quarantined, and is also scheduled to attend Monday’s press conference at the White House.

8:15 USA | At least 80,033 people have died due to coronavirus in the United States, which has total of 1,323,051 confirmed positives, by last count. In addition there are 240,760 recovered patients. These figures come to light when many of the American states have already started reopening, including some of those most affected by the epidemic, such as New Jersey, where 138,532 cases have been reported.

8:10 SPAIN | The 80.2% of Madrid residents He believes that preventing the region from entering phase 1 of the “de-escalation”, as the anonymous experts from the Ministry of Health agreed on Friday, will cause serious damage to the economy. This conviction is imposed on all sectors of the population (both by age group and by the party they vote for), according to the survey carried out by Metric Hamalgam for OKDIARIO between the 8th and 9th of May.

Good morning, Spain dawns this Monday divide between the autonomous communities that pass to phase 1 of the de-escalation and those that still remain in phase 0. The coronavirus continues to be very present in Europe although its incidence and severity have been relaxing in recent days. . Despite this, the risk and threat have not been dissolved. In the US, the pandemic does not subside and the deaths continue to be counted in thousands.