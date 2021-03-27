contagions continue to grow at the beginning of Easter

Spain faces the second day of closing the perimeter of the communities with a rise in infections in some autonomies and with new requirements for the entry of French, who must also present a negative PCR when they arrive by road and not only by plane or boat as before.

The Ministry of Health has approved a ministerial order by which people over six years of age from risk areas in France who arrive in Spain by land must have a PCR or other diagnostic test for coronavirus, with negative result and carried out in the seventy-two hours before at the entrance.

The virus continues to advance

The spread of the virus continues to rise in Catalonia, where the risk of regrowth (EPG), which measures the potential growth of the epidemic, is already 226 points, 9 more than this Friday, while hospital pressure is slowly easing. In the last 24 hours they have registered 1,884 new infections and 31 deaths.

The Community of Madrid has notified 2,136 new cases of coronavirus this Saturday, of which 1,637 correspond to the last 24 hours, two figures that were not registered since mid-February.

Madrid Municipal Police officers in a crowded street in the capital.Jorge Paris

Also in Andalusia, the rise in infections continues, with 1,329 in the last 24 hours, a figure similar to the previous day, when there were 1,320, there have been 15 deaths (four more) and the incidence rate has risen to 129.02 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants.

The high incidence of Covid has led the Basque government to decide on the perimeter closure since Monday of eight large municipalities -Elorrio, Ermua, Muskiz and Ondarroa, in Vizcaya, and Beasain, Lazkao, Ordizia and Urretxu, in Guipúzcoa-, in which will also limit the hours of the hospitality industry, restrictions that will affect another 11 small towns.

They all exceed one cumulative incidence of 400 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

In Galicia active cases fall to 2,357 (46 less than the previous day) and patients admitted to the ICU also decreased, while there is a slight increase in new infections, with 152 for the 115 of the day before.

The pandemic in Castilla y León leaves five dead and 294 new infections this Saturday, while the Valencian Community has registered seven deaths since the last update and has notified 119 new cases, 71 less than on Friday.

Asturias adds four deaths and reduces the rate of new cases with 114; Aragon has notified 148 new infections of Covid-19, 13 less than a day before, in the Balearic Islands they have registered 50 new cases and the hospital pressure of the pandemic has been reduced by 9%, while in Navarra the infections have experienced a decrease.

Vaccination passport for Valencians

People who have been administered the vaccine in the Valencian Community may have a vaccination receipt, the popularly called “vaccination passport”, which includes drug information that has been administered to you.

The Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública has enabled a section on Covid-19 vaccination on the website (http://coronavirus.san.gva.es/ca/web/vacunacion/inicio), where interested parties can download the vaccine data they have received.

While in Catalonia, people vaccinated with a complete regimen, that is, with the two doses, they have exceeded 400,000, according to the data provided this Saturday by the Department of Health.

Has been vaccinated with first dose against Covid only 36.5% of those over 79 years of age and 60.5% of essential workers, while those who largely have second doses are nursing home patients (94%), health workers (81%) and dependents (72.5%).

Galicia could vaccinate 100,000 people a day if it had the necessary doses, has assured this Saturday the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who has hoped to return to have the number of vaccines that was planned “in the fourth week of April.”

In the Canary Islands 98,718 people who have already received both doses of the vaccine, which represents 7.32% of the target population, has informed the Ministry of Health.

Controversy in Madrid

Several people sitting on a terrace in the center of Madrid.Jorge Paris

One more weekend, the arrival of tourists to Madrid and the image of young people drinking in the streets It has sparked political debate, as the left accuses the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of turning Madrid into “a drunken destination” during the pandemic.

The mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, assures, on the other hand, that French tourists do not come to Madrid to drink because of the more lax restrictions, but because of the “undeniable appeal” of being the “only great European capital” that has “open practically all culture”.

Social networks have been filled with memes – graphic jokes – about young people drinking in front of Las Meninas, in the Prado Museum, or versions of Velázquez’s painting with drunken young people.