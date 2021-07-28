contagion among young people threatens to wreak havoc

A few hours after the authorities decided to raise the alert before the vertiginous advance of infections by COVID-19, many of the inhabitants of the Mexican capital, especially young people, took advantage of Friday night to crowd the center of the tourist city of Coyoacán disregarding the recommendations of social distancing and in some cases even the use of a mask.

Among those who defied the authorities’ call was Mario Estrada Flores, a tall 21-year-old university student, who along with nine of his young friends – all without masks – took advantage of the large crowd in the Plaza Hidalgo de Coyoacán to improvise a performance of rap while dozens of people followed him to applause.

“I am not so concerned about getting infected because I am young,” said Estrada Flores, admitting that he was not afraid of getting sick with coronavirus because “I have more defenses than an older person … We have the idea that since we are young, nothing bad will happen to us. , or if it hits us, it won’t hit us hard ”.

The perception of Estrada Flores, which is shared by many young people, is what according to specialists is influencing the increase in infections in this group that has become the main focus of the third wave that hits Mexico and threatens generate devastating effects such as those that occurred recently in India or Brazil.

Mexico accumulates to date 2.77 million infections and 239,079 deaths that place the Latin American giant in fourth place in the world with the most deaths from the pandemic, surpassed by the United States, Brazil and India.

“The potential of this epidemic is very great and it is having a very accelerated growth”, affirmed the doctor Andreu Comas, academic of the Faculty of Medicine and of the Center of Investigation in Sciences of the Health and Biomedicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí (UASLP), and added that in the twenty-ninth week of the pandemic, 16,000 daily cases were already exceeded, exceeding by 2.7 times the daily record observed in the same period of the previous year.

Comas indicated that the potential of this wave is great because “now it is hitting the bulk of the population that is the group between 16 and 55 years old,” which constitutes half of the 126 million inhabitants of Mexico. “It is the population that moves the most because on the one hand it is the economic engine of a country and on the other it is the population that has more social life,” said the academic when talking about the risks posed by contagion in this age group.

Another factor that is generating concern in this third wave is the exponential growth of cases of the Delta variant, which is four times more contagious and has a shorter incubation period than other variants, recognized the internist and infectologist Francisco Moreno Sánchez, from the ABC Medical Center in Mexico City.

According to UASLP estimates, the Delta variant is present in 23 of the 32 entities, including the Mexican capital, and there are already at least 1,160 cases nationwide.

Moreno Sánchez said that the fact that young people have not yet been vaccinated is also influencing the increase in infections. In an attempt to deal with this situation, the government this week included people aged 18 and over in the national vaccination plan, which began in December.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador admitted this week that the country is in a “special” situation due to the third wave of infections, but maintained that it is “less harmful” than the first and second waves, which were registered between March 2020 and early this year, “because we have fewer hospitalizations and, most important of all, fewer deaths.”

The national occupancy of beds destined to attend coronavirus cases is at 42%, while mortality is 87% lower than the maximum point reached in the previous wave, according to authorities’ records.

When talking about the actions that the government will take to face the third wave, López Obrador ruled out the closure of businesses and companies, as was done in previous outbreaks, and assured that it will not be “exaggerated with authoritarian measures.” because “we already know how to take care of each other”. The president stated that before a new outbreak of the pandemic the authorities will concentrate on intensifying vaccination because “there is no other option to face the virus.”

As an example of the efficacy of vaccination, López Obrador cited his personal case and recounted, during his morning conference, that his teenage son recently contracted coronavirus but that thanks to the fact that he and his wife were vaccinated they were not affected. The president fell ill with COVID-19 earlier this year.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, 42.4 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, which represents almost 48% of the adult population.

In this regard, Moreno Sánchez said that about 30% of the total population of Mexico is inoculated and there are 75% that do not have any type of protection. “Many of them are going to be infected, they are going to require a hospital and there is no system that can help control this,” the doctor warned, recognizing that given the “very tenuous” message from the government and the slow vaccination, the fight against the pandemic ” It will depend on each one ”.

During a break from the rap performance, and while some of his friends took the opportunity to dance reggaeton in the middle of the square, Estrada Flores, a first semester of Administration student, admitted that being on the street without a mask “is a bit ignorant of our partly because we are in danger and if we have older families, then nothing, we also put them in danger ”.

The young man indicated that even though some of his friends did not believe in the COVID-19 vaccine, he was willing to receive it because “it is better to take care of ourselves for the elderly people we have at home.”

At the other end of the Mexican capital Alejandro Carrillo, a 28-year-old doctor, also defied health recommendations surrounded by about twenty people, all without masks, who took advantage of Friday night to entertain themselves drinking beer and dancing salsa on the terrace of a small place that had a balcony without windows.

“I had not gone out, but I am already vaccinated,” said Carrillo, justifying his presence in the nightclub, adding that the increases in infections in Mexico were occurring because “people trust a lot.” The doctor said that Mexicans have no choice but to be careful because “the contagion will be anywhere, in the subway, the subway bus, here, on the street, wherever.”