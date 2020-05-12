The seven combat sports federations (boxing, fencing, kickboxing, judo, karate, wrestling and taekwondo) have created UFEDC (Union of Combat Sports Federations). An organ to which “more things unite than separate.” “It is an idea that came from a long time ago, but that we had not implemented. Together we have more than 300,000 federated athletes and 4,000 clubs. Working separately was good, but together we can find better growth options“said Jesús Castellanos, president of the Taekwondo Federation, during the virtual press conference, which included Alejandro Blanco (president of the COE), in which they presented the agreement.

UFEDC arrives to try to do “more force” in common aspects. The first, due to the current situation, is the reopening of sports clubs. Thus, They have presented a plan to CSD in order to recover the activity in Phase 2 of the de-escalation and are waiting for a meeting with its president, Irene Lozano. “With this protocol what Our aim is to demonstrate that we are equal to the rest, since we can train without contact“assured Felipe Martínez, president of boxing.”The 2008 crisis destroyed 23% of the clubs. We want to help them as much as we can so that it does not happen again. In our federation we will lower quotas and provide them with disinfection material“concluded Antonio Moreno, president of karate.

The key points of this protocol

no contact. Classes in the first phase of reopening will be without contact between students. They will do exercises to perfect the technique individually.

Capacity reduction. Class attendance may be by appointment only and seating will be reduced to 30%. Each student must have a minimum of four square meters to carry out the activity.

Signaling. Whether through marks on the floor or by the colors of the tatami mats, the student must have signaled what is their space to carry out the session without bumping into another.

Shorter classes. Classes will be reduced in terms of duration and will take between 30 and 40 minutes. Between each session, the room should be completely disinfected.

With mask. The wrestlers must come with a mask to the room to carry out the activity and must access dressed in the appropriate clothing. Locker rooms and showers cannot be used.

Own material. The specific material that the athlete must wear will be his. The common use of articles such as gloves or different protections will not be allowed.