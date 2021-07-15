Contact Renault Captur E-Tech 145 CV RS Line

The Renault Captur it is proving to remain a truly successful product. It hit the market in 2013 as a model B-SUV, when that segment had not yet finished exploding. Now there are more than 20 competitors, but the French model always occupies the top sales positions, especially in the private channel.

In addition, it is also a very important product for the Spanish market, as Captur It is manufactured in the Valladolid factory. In these eight years, 1.8 million units of this model have been produced there for 52 different destinations. Moreover, of all these cars, some 131,000 vehicles have remained in Spain. And because? Well mainly because its design is very much in keeping with Spanish tastes.

Anyway, we already told you many details of the Renault Captur just a few weeks ago, when we tested the LPG version with 100 hp. That option left us some joys and some sorrows, because the mechanics were not too refined, despite the fact that the rest of the vehicle did convince us.

This time we have traveled to Valencia to see first-hand and try a new variant. Its about Renault Captur E-Tech, which is the 145 hp auto rechargeable hybrid version. Furthermore, for the first time we had in front of us the ending with the RS Line sporty look, which suits the French crossover very well.

Related article:

Test Renault Captur Zen TCe 100 CV LPG, is it so interesting?

This is how the RS Line finish suits the new Captur

As you can see in the different images, the Renault Captur RS Line looks really striking. The brand has no problem recognizing that what it offers is only aesthetic, and that the benefits remain the same. Thus, we have 18-inch wheels in specific design, more sporty bumpers, the RS inscriptions or the two-tone body with black mirror caps, pillars and roof, as well as the simulated tailpipes.

Inside we find a more emotional looking cabin Due to details such as the sports steering wheel, the aluminum-style pedals, sports seats and a multitude of details and red stitching that always intensify that character to the vehicle. Otherwise, the screen is the 7-inch Easy Link system with browser, which is not the best available in the Captur range.

By the way, outer dimensions The Renault Captur E-Tech’s are 4.23 meters long, 1.80 wide, 1.58 high and has a wheelbase of 2.64 meters. The capacity of the trunk stands at 395 liters (although it can be modified thanks to the sliding rear bench), while the total weight of the vehicle in running order is 1,363 kilos.

Technique

As in the case of the hybrid Renault Clio that we tested several weeks ago, this Renault Captur E-Tech is a non-plug-in hybrid version. Despite this, the diamond brand also offers a 160 hp plug-in option, but we will talk about it another time. Today we focus on this self-charging.

On the one hand we have a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with 94 hp. On the electric side there is a 36 kW (49 PS) main EV motor, as well as another secondary EV motor with 15 kW (20 HP). The main one is in charge of propelling the vehicle, while the secondary one is used to start the heat engine, as well as to replace the function of the clutch and synchronizers.

Transmission itself is handled by a multimode smart gearbox with no less than 15 combinations, although the driver does not have the possibility to choose between the different gears, since all the management is carried out automatically. What we can select is the B mode on gear lever, which increases retention when we stop accelerating to generate more electricity.

To top it off, the battery has a capacity of 1.2 kWh (manufactured by Hitachi), while the maximum power that the set is capable of delivering is 145 hp. Certified CO2 emissions are 133 g / km, approving a combined consumption of 5 l / 100 km. Its maximum speed is 170 km / h and it can do the 0 to 100 km / h in 10.6 seconds.

At the wheel of the hybrid Captur

The route planned by Renault for this touchdown was mainly urban, although we were also able to drive on some secondary roads at medium speeds. Without a doubt, and although its acceleration and maximum speed may not seem too good, the behavior of the Renault Captur for these routes is more than enough.

This is because the hybrid system’s torque is very generous from standstill, especially for the response of the electrical part. At low speeds it pushes with enough force to move nimbly through traffic, giving us the feeling of driving a vehicle with a lot of acceleration.

What leaves us with a somewhat bittersweet taste is the transmission, as already happened in the case of the hybrid Clio. In the vast majority of situations it behaves perfectly, very smoothly and with an imperceptible operation for the driver. In addition, it is easy to measure well with it when maneuvering.

Related article:

Test Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid 140 CV (with video)

However, there are certain times when he seems to be messing around. When we are circulating and the heat engine is active, sometimes it seems to be unclear which gear combination to use, and this is noticeable because it leaves the gasoline engine somewhat revved when, in reality, it could have a higher ratio, gaining comfort and smoothness. . It rarely happens, but when it does, it is usually noticed. Otherwise, faultless.

In the Renault Captur E-Tech, comfort prevails

Special mention deserves the good chassis tuning taking into account the car we are in front of. What interests us in a hybrid vehicle that will normally circulate on urban roads or ring roads? Well a comfort-oriented configuration, truth? That’s what we get from driving this Renault Captur E-Tech.

It filters out potholes like bumps, manhole covers or other irregularities well enough, not giving the feeling of a bouncing suspension. Be careful, and that we have large tires. In addition, if we force a little on a curve, the behavior is neutral and does not tend to lose the trajectory, although logically it is not what it is intended for.

On the other hand, we can choose between three driving modes, which are Eco, Sport and a customizable third called My Sense. The main difference is the way you deliver the energy and the retention it offers when you stop accelerating. Besides, we can also force the electric mode operation via EV button, although for this we must have a certain charge in the battery and not drive at a high speed.

Prices Renault Captur E-Tech

This Renault Captur E-Tech self-charging hybrid is available in three trim levels, whose official prices (without discounts) are as follows:

Finished motor Price Finished motor Price E-Tech 145 CV Intens 24,850 € E-Tech 145 CV Zen 26,850 € E-Tech 145 CV RS Line 28,850 €

In any case, the French brand offers us its Preference plan, by which we can purchase it with a fee of 129 euros per month for 48 months, plus an entry of 5,300 euros. In case you wonder, the 160 hp PHEV (plug-in hybrid) version costs 4,700 euros more than this conventional hybrid.