Slight relief for first and second division clubs during the remainder of the state of alarm. According to Marca, the Ministry of Consumption has authorized League teams sport bookmaker advertising on their jerseys. The restriction of these to the time slot that goes from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. contained in the Royal Decree that governs the state of alarm endangered that during days 28, 29 and 30, any team could carry the logo of any entity related to the game. However, although the ministry has not made an official statement, they will not be forced to withdraw it during these days.

The ban during confinement It was done in order to avoid a considerable increase in the gambling, thus protecting the most vulnerable population from overexposure to this type of advertising. However, Consumption would have agreed to partially lift the restrictions in the face of the new normal.

Today, bookmakers are a important source of income for the clubs and for the League itself. Given the need for income, a total ban on this advertising would be another setback for the accounts almost all of the 42 teams that are active in the two main categories of our football, badly touched by the three-month hiatus.

Valencia, Leganés, Osasuna, Alavés, Levante, Seville, Granada and Majorca They have thus managed to save their main sponsor in the coming weeks, until the state of alarm is lifted and the restriction ends. A measure that will not be a further blow to its economy, for the moment.

Despite the fact that the Government has backed down with regard to advertising on kits, What will happen to the rest of the advertising of the same type in the stadiums itself is not detailed.. It is understood, therefore, that it will continue to be prohibited in all other possible ways, such as on billboards, as matches are not broadcast on television within the hours established in the Royal Decree.