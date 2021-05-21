Consumption of red meat is associated with an increase in colon cancer in those under 50 years of age



Red meat is classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as probably carcinogenic to humans.

Photo: Mali Maeder / Pexels

The incidence of colorectal cancer (colon cancer or rectal cancer) in people under 50 years of age has increased. A new study reveals that changes in the diet of younger generations would be associated, particularly a increased meat intake and high alcohol consumption; non-genetic risk factors that can be controlled.

According to data from the United States National Cancer Institute, colorectal cancer is most often diagnosed in people ages 65 to 74. However, cases in those under 50 are on the rise, including people from 20 to 29 years old. It is estimated that currently 1 in 10 colorectal cancer diagnoses occur in adults under 50 years of age.

Diet linked to higher incidence of colorectal cancer in those under 50 years of age

The rise in early-onset colorectal cancer would be associated with a higher intake of red meat and a higher consumption of alcohol, based on the results of a study published by Oxford University Press in JNCI Cancer Spectrum.

Other factors that were associated with this cancer were a lower intake of folate, dietary fiber and calcium. Lower fiber intake would be more strongly related to rectal cancer.

The diet of younger generations in the United States is described as having decreased your intake of fruits, non-potato vegetables, and calcium-rich dairy sources. Instead, there is a increased consumption of processed foods and soft drinks. A low intake of nutrients such as fiber, folic acid, and calcium.

Red meat

Red meat is classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as probably carcinogenic to humans. Mainly associated with colorectal cancer. Red meat is the meat of mammals, such as beef, veal, pork, lamb, lamb, horse, and goat.

Harvard Health publishes that a meta-analysis of 29 studies concluded that a high consumption of red meat the risk of colon cancer increases by 28%.

Processed meats (bacon, cold cuts, sausages) like alcohol, are classified as carcinogens, that is, cause of cancer. Each 50 gram serving of processed meat consumed per day increases the risk of colorectal cancer by 18%.

Alcohol increases the risk of different types of cancer. Even when consumed in moderation, alcohol is associated with an increased risk of colon and rectal cancer. The more alcohol you drink, the greater the risk.

The American Cancer Society will continue to choose fish, chicken, or beans as the main protein sources over red meat or processed meats. He also points out that it is better not to drink alcohol, and if necessary, limit consumption.

Due to the increase in colorectal cancer in adults under 50 years of age. Specialists recommend that people begin regular screening tests at the age of 45.

