Consumption of digital content is skyrocketing in Spain | News | Market

Consumption of digital content is skyrocketing in Spain.

The use and consumption of digital content has become normalized and generalized among the Spanish population in such a way that 93.3% consume at least one type of digital content. This conclusion is incorporated in the Study on uses and attitudes of consumption of digital content who has published the ONTSI (National Observatory of Technology and Society), attached to Red.es and that highlights, since the previous study that was carried out in 2016, that not only the rate has increased but also the frequency of consumption of the different contents.

The Covid-19 has influenced not only in the consumption that was made during confinement, but also at the present time, since a considerable percentage of the population currently consumes more digital content than before the pandemic.

But not in all population groups this consumption has increased. 36% of those over 75 have never consumed digital content and 20% only exceptionally. The educational level is also a differential factor: 34.9% of the population with primary studies has not made use of digital content.

The largest increase is in the age group 14 and 24 who already had a high consumption: 60% say they increased their use of digital services during confinement and continue to consume more now than before.

In relation to the type of content, the study also indicates that the increase in the rate of consumption in terms of movies, series, videos and documentaries It rises from 59.5% to 80.3% today, and digital music has gone from 58.1% of the population to 80.1%. Another notable case is the training and educational content, which has now been consumed by three out of four people, which is why it is established as one of the types of content most used by people between 16 and 74 years of age. The contacts with relatives through videoconferences and procedures with the administration online They are also two habits that have increased after confinement.

Depending on the genre, in practically all types of content always the rate of consumption by men is higher than among women, with a few exceptions where it can be said that the consumption rate is practically the same as electronic books or digital images. The gap between the consumption rate of men and women is especially large in video games.

The frequency of consumption of different types of content has also increased. During the confinement, the number of movies and series grew very prominently (65.8%). Currently, this increase is mainly produced in the consumption of newspapers and digital magazines (48.3% of those who read do so on a daily basis). Similarly, 44.9% of those who listen to music through digital media also do so on a daily basis.

Thepayment for the consumption of digital content

The payment for the consumption of digital content: 45.8% say they have paid in the last twelve months to access the viewing of films, videos and other audiovisual content. Those under 35 years of age are the population that pays the least, and when they do, it is to consume movies, music, video games and educational content. Those over 35 mostly pay for e-books and for digital newspapers and magazines.

Attitudes towards the use and consumption of digital content

In addition to maintaining contact with relatives, Covid-19 has strengthened the perception that the population has about the social utility of digital content consumption. Almost 76% consider the great importance of being able to enjoy these digital contents for our society.

The study also reflects the three risks that the population relates to this use: the potential social isolation, the threat to intimacy or privacy and the free circulation of misinformation messages. 62.5% believe that the advantages provided by the Internet and new technologies outweigh these possible disadvantages.

Regarding the ability of people to carry out actions of digital security, in analysis of the study concludes that just over four out of ten people know how to do all the self-protection actions for which they were asked. On the contrary, we find that 28.1% of people do not have a sufficient level to function safely in the digital environment.

The time management, travel savings and better adaptation of schedules are the main advantages that are perceived both in the telecommuting as in online study, even for 40% it encourages the autonomy and responsibility of the students. By cons, the lack of social contact and difficulty maintaining fluent communication in the case of students, they appear as the main drawbacks.