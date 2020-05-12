The beer It has dropped 40% in volume sales since the health crisis and confinement began. This decline mainly affects small breweries.

This Monday he was the CEO of Brewers of Spain, Jacobo Olalla, who has transmitted to the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, the situation of the sector during a videoconference meeting in which other senior Agriculture officials have also participated.

According to the figures managed by the beer management, the rise in sales in the supermarket channel It does not compensate for the collapse caused by the closure of the hospitality industry, which practically has not registered activity since March 14, when the state of alarm was decreed.

In volume, the bars and restaurants they represent two thirds of all beer marketed in the country. In value, its weight is even greater, since it represents 80% of the turnover.

“Delicate situation”

Olalla has transferred to the Government the “delicate situation” that the sector is going through as a consequence of the pandemic both in sales and production level.

In fact, “the smallest breweries, having a greater dependence on the hospitality industry as this is practically their only sales channel, registered a drop of around 75%”, according to this same employers’ association, which has cited data collected by the Spanish Association of Independent Craft Brewers.

It also affects cultivation

In this sense, he pointed out that the stoppage also affects the cultivation and transformation of malt: the sector in charge of working this raw material is “at 40% of its capacity” and some companies have completely stopped its production , reports Efe.

From Brewers of Spain they have defended a “specific de-escalation” for the hospitality industry, which allows bars and restaurants to be opened gradually without questioning security, and in this sense they have been in favor of the Government allowing the capacity to be calculated in depending on the size of the premises instead of marking a fixed percentage as it does now (50%).

He has defended that de-escalation be done “through micro-segmented territories”

Olalla explained that they have collaborated with other employers such as the FIAB (food industry) or Aecoc (consumer goods companies) to “reactivate” the activity of the hospitality industry in an “agile” way and thus face a “new normality” with measures that cushion the economic impact of this crisis.

The employers of the brewers has defended the decision of the Executive that the de-escalation be carried out “through micro-segmented territories”, and they have demanded to support bars and restaurants through the extension of the terms of the Temporary Employment Regulation Files ( ERTE), the promotion of microcredits, the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) and the postponement of rents and taxes.