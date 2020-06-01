The Ministry of Consumer Affairs will bring 17 airlines to court for unfair commercial practice by not offering to refund tickets for flights canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consumption has detected that these companies “omit information on the right to reimbursement within a period of seven days as required by European community regulations and the General Law on Defense of Consumers and Users”.

The Ministry of Consumption will request the cessation action against 17 airlines for a series of breaches in the information they offer to travelers about their rights in the event of flight cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consumption also requests that all contracts by which travelers have accepted a replacement voucher be declared void if it has been acquired through flawed consent. That is, when the airline has not informed the user of this right and has offered the voucher as the only option.

The filing of cessation action has been debated this Monday between the ministry and the autonomous communities, after the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón weeks ago I asked the companies to stop this activity.

The 17 airlines reported by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs are: Air Europa, Air France, Binter Canarias, EasyJet, Eurowings, Iberia (Iberia Express and Air Nostrum), Jet 2, KLM, Latam Airlines, Lufthansa, Ryanair, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) , Transavia, Thomson Airways (TUI), United Airlines, Volotea and Wizzair.

European regulations establish that, before canceling a flight, airlines must offer travelers a refund of their money within seven days; driving to the final destination as quickly as possible; or driving to the destination on a date that suits the traveler.

The European Commission allows airlines to issue vouchers as an attractive and reliable alternative to money reimbursement, but notes the voluntary nature of acceptance of the voucher by the passenger or traveler. In case of not being accepted by the client, the airline must reimburse the total amount of the ticket within seven days of the passenger’s request.

Reimbursement in the form of a voucher is only possible with the agreement of the passenger, so in the event that the passenger has accepted the voucher without the company clearly offering the option of reimbursement as an alternative, that consent will be considered flawed, for not having all the relevant information. In such case, the consumer will continue to maintain his right to reimbursement.

Given the current pandemic caused by COVID-19 and given the population’s mobility restrictions, the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, sent a communication to the airlines to remind them of their obligations. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs considers that the misleading omission of relevant information by airlines when offering redeemable vouchers to travelers constitutes an unfair commercial practice through a clear defect in consent and a breach of regulations.

Spanish regulations consider that unfair commercial practice constitutes a serious infringement in the defense of consumers and users according to the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users. This rule considers an infringement “the use of unfair commercial practices with consumers or users”.

This law enables the General Directorate of Consumption to file the cessation action when the rights of consumers are being violated.

