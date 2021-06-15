Consuming alcohol as a minor: misfortune for some, business for others

The results of a controversial investigation conducted in the United States indicate that underage youth consumed alcoholic beverages worth $ 17.5 billion, or 8.6% of the total value of alcoholic beverages sold in 2016 in the United States.

The data collected in this landmark study on underage drinking allowed the authors to calculate the first estimate in nearly 20 years of the monetary value of underage drinking. And, for the first time, it was possible to attribute that income to specific companies. The products of three alcoholic beverage companies (AB Inbev, MillerCoors and Diageo) accounted for almost half of youth consumption.

“The alcohol industry has said that it does not want minors to drink, but when we counted their consumption, it was clear that companies were making billions of dollars from these sales,” denounces Pamela J. Trangenstein, co-author. of the study and professor at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina in the United States.

Alcohol is the most widely used drug among people ages 12 to 20. Although underage consumption of alcoholic beverages has declined in recent years in the United States and other nations, alcohol is still responsible for approximately 3,500 deaths a year among those under 21 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disease Prevention.

Underage drinking is a serious problem. (Image: Amazings / NCYT)

“If alcoholic beverage companies are truly committed to preventing youth alcohol use, they should be willing to allocate that revenue to an independent body that can deal with underage alcohol use without conflict of interest,” says David. H. Jernigan, a professor at Boston University in the United States and a co-author of the study.

The study is titled “Company-specific revenues from underage drinking.” And it has been published in the academic journal Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)