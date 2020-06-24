Consider that the image that your brand has in front of the consumer is essential for marketing. Furthermore, what the brands represent and the customer’s perception of them will allocate their business future.

Around the world there is an economic crisis, due to the new coronavirus outbreak. But in addition, movements are being carried out that try to create awareness in people and solidarity against racism.

It is because of these struggles and fear of the coronavirus that it can cause different problems in people’s minds. According to the World Health Organization, these can reach the degree that you can develop anxiety or distress.

Consumers to watch out for:

· Indifferent customers, it is not that they do not like your product or service, what happens is that they maintain a neutral stance to all brands. Although these can become loyal customers, as EAE ensures that some of these end up joining a certain brand.

· Undecided clients, they will always be in doubt between two or several brands, so like deserters, you can go with another brand when something new is offered. What sets them apart is that this consumer can even try two products at the same time to take advantage of the benefits of both.

· Impatient clients, with the evolution of new technologies and the comforts that the modern world offers us, there are more and more clients of this type. They may not care about the solutions provided by your product, what they are looking for is greater immediacy in the results.

· Deserter clients, these clients may be potential consumers, however they can also be lost due to negative or unsatisfactory situations.

· Mercenary clients: these can be a problem for the company because they do not attach importance to the characteristics of the product and can change brands due to their offers.

For example, your product may have the best quality in the market, but since the competition is cheaper, mercenary clients will not hesitate to change, this does not start them as loyal clients of your competition, because when there is a new offer in the market they will return to change.

· Aggressive customers: these can be dangerous for the brand because in less error or failure they unsubscribe from the service, however, this is not the biggest problem, as they always want to be right and can harm the brand.

They are characterized by having a strong and difficult character, so if they feel undervalued they will soon spread their bad experience.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299