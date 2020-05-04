According to a study carried out by PQR Planning Quant, a market research and public opinion company, 60% of Mexicans consider that prices of some products rose as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus has brought about an economic and social crisis around the world, the ways of working and daily life have adopted a new reality.

Regarding brands, the study found that companies such as Grupo Carso, Bimbo and Grupo Modelo are perceived as solidarity by society. On the contrary, Grupo Salinas and Alsea are not. In terms of consumption, 68% of respondents reduced their visits to the supermarket. However, the amount of pantry and items purchased increased considerably.

On the other hand, 60% of the Mexicans surveyed consider that the prices of the products they have bought rose due to coronaviruses. Also, according to the report, Mercado Libre, Facebook and Amazon have benefited from confinement and social distancing, as online shopping is more profitable in the context of the pandemic.

Regarding economics, the report mentions that 59% of those surveyed are concerned about the economic consequences that the COVID-19 crisis will bring. Also, more than half of Mexicans have already lost some of their sources of income. 87% indicate that no taxes should be paid during confinement.

In this way, the economic and health crisis as a result of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to show negative results regarding the rise in prices of products for Mexicans. Similarly, a high percentage of the population in Mexico (58%) indicates that they will not have enough money to reach the month of June.

JL

