The Association of Consumers FACUA-Consumers in Action has started a campaign to claim the part of the vehicle insurance corresponding to the stage of confinement and limitation of mobility caused by the coronavirus health crisis.

Under the motto #QuieroMiDinero, a platform to claim the return of a part of the amount of vehicle insurance in view of the decrease in the risk of accidents caused by the measures of confinement and limitation of circulation.

Users can join the platform through its website. The association is advising policyholders who join this campaign on how they can take claim action against their companies and what to do if they refuse to reimburse them in amounts or offer due discounts on the next annual fee.

The association warns that more than 30 million vehicle insurance in force in Spain must be subject to returns or discounts, as established by Law 50/1980, of October 8, on the Insurance Contract.

In its article 13, the law that regulates the sector indicates that if there is a decrease in the risk of claims during the course of the contract, “at the end of the current period covered by the premium, the amount of the future premium must be reduced in the corresponding proportion”. If it is decided not to extend the contract or the insurer refuses to apply the reduction of the following annual fee, the user will be entitled “to the termination of the contract”, even if they do not communicate it with the month in advance established by the rule, “already the return of the difference between the premium paid and the one that would have corresponded to pay “.

Petition to the Government

FACUA has sent two separate letters to the Vice President of Social Rights, Pablo Iglesias, and to the Ministers of Economy and Consumption, Nadia Calviño and Alberto Garzón, in which it requests the approval of a rule that expressly regulates the obligation of vehicle insurers to communicate to their clients their right to obtain a reduction in the price of the premium. In addition, the association demands that it be established that users can decide the option they prefer: apply the discount on the next premium or refund a proportional part of the one already paid.

Given that the insurance sector is fully aware that the measures approved in Spain to stop the spread of Covid-19 have reduced the risk of accidents in vehicles since mid-March, FACUA considers that the Government should establish that it is not necessary for policyholders they have to make this circumstance known to companies to request returns or bonuses. But until this rule is approved, the association advises users to submit claims to insurers so that they can record that they are requesting the money.

