Loans that have been negotiated by the government with banks to support energy distribution companies after impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the market are expected to be repaid by consumers within five years, through tariffs, an official told . on Monday. market.

An interim measure this month (MP 950) allowed for the structuring of operations and the future transfer to the tariff, and now the government is talking to banks while looking for other sources of funds that could eventually reduce the amount of financing needed, according to Electric Energy Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Rodrigo Limp.

Along with other representatives of the portfolio and the Ministry of Economy, Limp participated on Friday in a meeting with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and executives from Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Bradesco and Santander.

“There is still no closing of participation of bank A or B, we are in talks with several public and private banks, there is no discrimination. We are working for an operation that minimizes the impacts for the consumer,” the secretary told ..

“This would be paid in an extended way … there is no definition of how many months, but we are working with a horizon of between four and five years,” said Limp.

In parallel, he added, the government will evaluate other sources of funds to support the distributors’ cash flow, which have complained about impacts caused by the coronavirus on the sector, which include a strong retraction in the demand for electricity.

There is also an expectation among companies to trigger delinquency, after the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) decided at the end of May to ban supply cuts for residential customers and essential services for 90 days, even in the event of default.

Distributor executives projected in early April that the segment could need 15 billion to 17 billion reais to go through the pandemic crisis without major impacts.

Limp stated that the government still does not have a value for loans and is working to reach a definition using data from Aneel and information presented by the companies.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy said, separately, that a definitive proposal for electricity support operations should be ready in May.

“BASKET OF SOLUTIONS”

The loans that have been made with a pool of banks, however, will not be the only measure to support the distributors, said Secretary Limp, who stressed that the government has evaluated a package of suggestions presented by Aneel to reduce impacts on consumers.

“We are analyzing there a menu of alternatives, a basket of solutions. We have argued that there is no single solution … we are evaluating measures complementary to the credit operation, they do not compete with each other”, he said.

Among these hypotheses are the use of the balance and the flow of future revenue from funds aimed at financing research and development (R&D) initiatives in the energy sector, for example, a proposal that is part of Aneel’s suggestions.

“It is one of the alternatives to minimize the impacts of the crisis, we are analyzing using R&D resources … there are other alternatives that we are also looking at,” said Limp.

He also defended that the operation will avoid an immediate transfer to the rates of the problems caused by the coronavirus.

“There will be no payment by consumers in 2020, making this payment in an elongated manner. There is no new cost for the consumer, it is what would already be in the tariff”, he argued.

RESPECT TO CONTRACTS

In the midst of negotiations with the government, some energy distributors issued “force majeure” notices to generators with whom they have contracts, in which they warn of possible breaches of commercial commitments due to the impacts of the coronavirus on the market.

The Energy Secretary, however, said that the government’s package of measures is based on “the principle of respect for contracts” and is aimed precisely at reducing the risk of problems in the energy supply chain.

“We are working precisely to maintain liquidity in the sector, so that commitments are honored,” he said.

Among the main investors in the energy distribution sector in Brazil are the Italian Enel, the Spanish group Iberdrola, through Neoenergia, and the Chinese State Grid, owner of CPFL, in addition to the Energisa and Equatorial locations.

The generation segment, on the other hand, is led by state-owned Eletrobras, French company Engie and eastern state-owned China Three Gorges (CTG).

