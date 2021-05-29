Consumer spending in the US rose 0.5% in April

15 minutes. Consumer spending in the United States (USA) increased by 0.5% in April, a new sign of the economic reactivation in the country as the reopening progresses after the crisis caused by the pandemic, the Commerce Department reported on Friday. .

The rise in April is less than that registered in the previous month, when this indicator shot up 4.7%. In part, fueled by the receipt of the third round of direct cash transfers approved by Congress.

The rise of consumer spending accounts for 2 thirds of economic activity in the US. It is one of the factors that point to an acceleration of growth.

Economists hope that the high percentage of vaccinated in the country, already more than 50% of the adult population, as well as the lifting of business restrictions imposed by the pandemic and the fiscal stimulus launched by President Joe Biden, will lead to the US economy to growth this year above 6%, something not seen since the 1980s.

Biden proposed an ambitious infrastructure plan, worth $ 1.7 trillion, aimed at creating jobs and modernizing the country’s aging transportation network.

Despite the recovery underway, the Federal Reserve (Fed) warned that there is still a long way to go to return to normality. Especially in the job market. He also stressed that there are 8 million fewer jobs than in February 2020.