The study on consumer behavior is constant, and how habits have been changing over time. The fact is that people are at such a fast pace that they often do not give the necessary importance to food, ingesting few vitamins and components considered suitable for the body.

A UNIFESP study came out, where they point out that 99% of Brazilians do not have enough vitamins for the body. They also identified that among this number, 50% suffer from a lack of vitamin A, 80% with vitamin C and 81% have a shortage of vitamin K. Therefore, it must be known: those who have a correct diet, the positive effects, both on body health and beauty.

At the same time that this deficiency in the body becomes visible, people are looking for supplementation to supply this deficiency in the body system. Another fact that proves this is that 1 in 5 Brazilians is overweight (According to the Ministry of Health). As alarming as this number is, as these individuals are more likely to suffer from illnesses, other statistics indicate that many are already looking for solutions that help to improve the quality of life, having more health and longevity.

In 2019, 107 billion reais were handled in the beauty area. This information was released by Sebrae, and it is certainly not a negative number, given the low financial return of other segments. The crisis passes away from that area! Every year, the beauty segment moves billions of reais, being one of the fastest growing markets, in 2019 alone it grew by more than 10%.

Reinforcing this scenario, the Brazilian Association of Nutritional Products Companies (Abenutri), points out that in 2018, only the Sport Nutrition sector, one of the four divisions of the market, had revenues of approximately R $ 2.24 billion, with a growth of 12% compared to the previous year, in 2019 the average was around 15%, with an increase of 3%.

But how to do that and enjoy it as a brand? The answer is: launching Nutricosmetics under its own brand.

It is at this moment that Nutricosmetics come in, which aim to complement and enhance the results of aesthetic treatments. They are food supplements that are within the regulatory norms for being natural products and that can be used in conjunction with procedures. Here comes the key point: People want and look for solutions that enhance their aesthetics, the shape of the body, but at the same time they want products that really work and fulfill their desire.

And the best way to do that is to outsource highly qualified formulas to industries that specialize in private label production. With new technologies, food supplements have been part of aesthetic treatments that are increasingly closer to achieving a perfect balance. And this is the ideal opportunity for those who want to achieve success and recognition in the beauty market.

Undertaking in the food supplement segment is a great alternative to consolidate a business. In this process, it is necessary to understand the formulas that are trending and start to outsource highly profitable products.

