Consumer prices in the US score their biggest rise in eight and a half years

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Apr 13 (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices rose in March more than in any month in the past eight and a half years, as the surge in vaccines and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed stifled demand, kicking off to what most economists expect to be a brief period of higher inflation.

Tuesday’s Labor Department report also showed underlying prices soaring last month as the broader reopening of the economy collides with supply chain bottlenecks, capacity constraints and higher prices. of raw materials.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, and many economists consider the rise in inflation to be transitory, as supply chains are expected to adapt and become more efficient. Supply constraints primarily reflect a shift in demand for goods and to the detriment of services during the pandemic, now in its second year.

“Inflation is a process and not a one-time event,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. “These bottlenecks are specific. The Fed will not consider acting until it sees that changes in price levels are permanent and not temporary, something it does not consider possible until the economy is in full employment.”

The consumer price index soared 0.6% last month, the largest increase since August 2012, after rising 0.4% in February. A 9.1% rebound in gasoline prices accounted for almost half of the rise in the CPI. Gasoline prices rose 6.4% in February.

Food prices rose 0.1%. The cost of food consumed at home and abroad also rose 0.1%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI to advance 0.5%. In the 12 months through March, the CPI rose 2.6%, the biggest increase since August 2018, which follows the 1.7% in February.

The jump mostly reflected the drop from last spring’s weak readings for the calculation. These so-called base effects are expected to drive annual inflation higher in the coming months, before declining later this year.

UNDERLYING INFLATION RISES

Excluding volatile components in food and energy, the CPI rose 0.3%, after rising 0.1% in February. The biggest rise in so-called core inflation in seven months was driven by rents and hotel and motel accommodation prices, which rose 4.4% after falling 2.7% in February.

Core CPI increased 1.6% year-on-year, after rising 1.3% in February. The Fed tracks the basic personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index for its inflation target of 2%, a flexible average. The basic PCE price index is at 1.5%.

The government reported last week that producer prices increased in March. With CPI and PPI data in hand, JPMorgan economists expect the core PCE price index to rise 0.4% in March, after rising 0.1% in February. This would raise the annual rate to 1.9% from 1.4% in February.

Some economists argue that broken supply chains, coupled with nearly $ 6 trillion in government aid since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the United States in March 2020, could fan inflation for an extended period.

The Federal Reserve has also lowered its overnight benchmark interest rate to nearly zero and is pumping money into the economy by buying bonds monthly.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)