Consumer prices in Colombia rise 1% in May, amid protests

BOGOTÁ, Jun 5 (.) – Colombia reported inflation of 1% in May, higher than expected by the market average, due to a rise in food prices in the face of anti-government protests and road blocks, said on Saturday the National Department of Statistics (DANE)

Agents expected a 0.66% rise in consumer prices, according to the median of a . query, due to the impact of anti-government protests and roadblocks that caused shortages and price rises of the food and fuel.

Inflation in May also surpassed that of the same month in 2020, when prices fell by 0.32% and that of 0.59% last April.

The main increases in May were registered in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages with 5.37%, reported DANE.

In the last 12 months to May, inflation is at 3.30%, above the central bank’s long-term target of 3%.

(Report by Luis Jaime Acosta; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)