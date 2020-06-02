Julio Gutierrez

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. 22

Last April, the balance of the loan portfolio that banks granted to Mexican families reached its lowest level, not observed since November 2019. At the same time, the amount of the past due portfolio was at its highest index since that there are records, reveal the latest figures from Banco de México (BdeM).

The balance of the current portfolio of consumer loans was one billion 22 thousand 637 million pesos in the fourth month of the year, an amount 2.54 percent lower than that reported in March. If it is compared with that of November 2019, which in turn was the highest since records are available (one trillion 80 thousand 890 million pesos), the drop is 5.38 percent.

For its part, the balance of past due loans in the consumer sector reached 37.838 billion pesos in April, 1.24 percent higher than in March this year and 13.29 more than in April of the previous year. It is also the highest level since records are kept.

The April data already includes the first effects of the Covid-19 crisis on activity, isolation and confinement measures by the federal administration to mitigate contagion, and the implementation of banking programs to lessen the havoc on customers. .

According to the BdeM figures, the balance of the current portfolio by credit cards stood at 366.666 billion pesos in April, an amount 5.27 percent lower than that reported a month earlier.

In this segment, the overdue portfolio stood at 13,441 million pesos, which meant an increase of 2.60 percent over the previous month and 9.12 percent more than in April of last year.

The balance of the current portfolio in payroll loans was 255 thousand 805 billion pesos in April, an amount 1.15 percent lower than that reported the previous month.

The balance of the past-due portfolio in this segment was 7.509 billion pesos, a figure 1.06 percent lower than that reported the previous month, but 10.35 percent higher compared to April 2019.

Regarding personal loans, the balance of the portfolio in force in the reference month reached 198,225 million pesos, 1.24 percent less than the amount registered the previous month.

The balance of the past due portfolio was 12,739 million pesos in April, an increase of 1.70 percent compared to March this year and 16.23 percent compared to April 2019.

.