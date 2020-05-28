In April, the Consumer Confidence Indicator fell 13.3 points compared to the same month of 2019, placing its balance at 32.2 points, according to the results of the Telephone Survey on Consumer Confidence (ETCO). Read: AMLO calls for an end to trusts; there will be direct support

Although they are not strictly comparable with the design of the National Survey on Consumer Confidence (ENCO), the unfavorable variation derived from the telephone survey is the worst since there is a record and the same occurs with most of its components when considering figures without deseasonalize.

#ETCO the low value of the Consumer Confidence Indicator in April 2020 (32.2 pts) is mainly due to the low possibilities of the household to buy household appliances (14.5 pts) followed by the poor perception of the current economic situation in the country (28.9). pic.twitter.com/ISfSIGdDpc – Julio A. Santaella (@SantaellaJulio)

May 28, 2020

The balance with the greatest setback during April was that of the variable corresponding to the economic situation that household members had 12 months ago, standing at 34.1 points, 15 less than their record for the same month of the previous year.

The economic situation of the members of the household was located immediately, with 44.1 points, within 12 months compared to the current one, which represents an annual decrease of 13.7 points, a historical decrease.

The economic condition of the Country for the next 12 months compared to the current one presented a balance of 39.5, about 13.4 points less than in April 2019.

The line of possibilities in the current moment of the members of the home, compared to the economic situation of a year ago, to make purchases of furniture, television, washing machine, other household appliances, etc., closed April with a balance of 14.5 points, which which represented a decrease of 11.8 points.

The economic situation of the country today, compared to that of 12 months ago, yielded 12.5 points to 28.9 last April.

As part of the extraordinary measures adopted by the Inegi and the federal authority before the state of sanitary emergency originated by the Covid-19, from March 30, 2020 and until further notice, the lifting of the ENCO was postponed due to the impossibility conducting face-to-face interviews at this stage of the pandemic.

For this reason, Inegi, in alliance with Banco de México, alternatively designed ETCO, whose objective is to generate qualitative statistical information that allows obtaining indicators on the degree of satisfaction of the population about their economic situation, that of their family and that of the country.

ETCO will allow monitoring of consumer confidence during the health contingency period and will provide data for the calculation of the Consumer Confidence Indicator.

The institute explains that, given the characteristics of the collection of information and the different sampling frame of the ETCO, the data of both projects are not strictly comparable in their theoretical context with the design of the ENCO.

However, he says, they are an approximation to the indicators traditionally captured by the ENCO, so the comparison is useful as a reference measure.

