Pessimism extends among the Spanish. This is confirmed by the April data from the consumer confidence In the economy which sank to the lowest level since December 2012. The result is due to the worsening of the assessment of the current situation, in a month marked by the confinement and paralysis of non-essential activities.

The consumer confidence index (ICC) published this Tuesday by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) stood at 49.9 points, 13.4 points less than in March and far from the 100 that make the difference between a positive perception and negative.

According to the Center for Sociological Research (CIS), the data has been recorded in an environment «Special and atypical», marked by the crisis of coronavirus, which has affected the expectations of consumers in Spain, who have shown “abnormal” consumption as field work was carried out between April 15 and 20, during the period of confinement and the state of alarm.

The collapse of confidence in April is the third consecutive setback This indicator accumulates after the fall in February and, above all, in March, when confidence plummeted 22.4 points in what was the largest monthly cut in the historical series.

The decline in confidence in April is due to sharp drop in 25.7 points of the current situation indicator, up to 31.5 points, compared to the 1.1 point drop in the expectations index, which stood at 68.3 points.

The decrease in the current status indicator is due to the worse assessment made by consumers on the state of the economy (-30.7 points), but also on the current behavior of the labor market (-27.6 points) and the situation of households (-18.8 points).

For its part, the expectations indicator fell in April 1.1 points in relation to March, to 68.3 points, with differences in the evolution of its three components. Thus, the valuation on the future evolution of the economy shows a decrease of 1.3 points, while the valuations of the labor market fall 2.1 points. In contrast, the situation of households is practically stable, with a slight increase of 0.1 points.

In monthly terms, the CIS observes a “very important” decrease in consumption expectations (-6.9 points) and in savings expectations (-5.2 points). Inflation fears rise 1.3 points and expectations of a future increase in interest rates rise 3.6 points.

Drop 47 points in a year

In relation to the month of April last year, the evolution is even more negative That in monthly terms, since consumer confidence fell 47.1 points in the last year, with a loss in absolute terms for the assessment of the current situation of 57 points and a drop of 37.2 points for expectations.

The ICC collects monthly the assessment of recent developments and the expectations of Spanish consumers related to the family economy and employment, with the aim of anticipating their consumption decisions.

The indicator collects values ​​between 0 and 200, considering that above 100 the perception is positive and below, negative.