Brazil’s Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) fell to the lowest of the historical series in April, the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) reported on Monday, with the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic driving widespread pessimism .

The ICC fell to 58.2 points in April, the lowest level in the historical series started in September 2005, compared to 80.2 points registered in March. The previous low was 64.9 points reached in December 2015.

“With Covid-19 and the isolation measures, consumers perceive the worsening of the country’s economic situation and how much it affects their financial conditions at that moment,” said in a note Viviane Seda Bittencourt, coordinator of FGV’s surveys.

“Pessimism in relation to the coming months is homogeneous among the different income classes and this makes

everyone put their foot on the brake in relation to consumption (…). It is still difficult to see a significant improvement in the next

months, given the high level of economic and political uncertainty. “

In April, both assessments of the present and expectations for the next months deteriorated.

The Current Situation Index (ISA) fell 10.5 points, to 65.6 points, the lowest level since December 2016 (64.8 points), while the Expectations Index (IE) lost 28.9 points, to 55.0 points, the lowest level in the series.

The coronavirus crisis has forced governments around the world to restrict travel and companies and industries to stop their activities, economic consequences that are likely to lead to the biggest global recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

