INEGI explained that the Consumer Confidence Indicator registered 32.2 points in April, 9.9 points less than the previous month

The National Institute of Statistic and Geography (INEGI) released the results of the Telephone Survey on Consumer Confidence (ETCO), which replaces the National Survey on Consumer Confidence (ENCO) in April, due to the impossibility of conducting face-to-face interviews during the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19.

In a statement, INEGI detailed that the Indicator of Consumer Confidence (ICC-ETCO) registered a balance of 32.2 points, which represents a unfavorable perception of consumers.

He added that this level, compared to the data from the ENCO Traditional for the month of March (42.1), it is 9.9 points lower. Furthermore, if compared with the data for the same month of April, but for 2019 (45.5), the ICC-ETCO 2020 is 13.3 points lower.

Results of the Telephone Survey on Consumer Confidence (ETCO) for the month of April 2020. INEGI graph

The Institute explained that the ICC-ETCO was mainly affected by a low value of the perception of the economic situation current situation in the country, as well as the current economic situation in households and the possibility of consumption of goods durable.

There are slightly higher values ​​in the indicators of expectations for the next 12 months for both the economic situation of the home and the country, a behavior that has also been noted in the ENCO data, but this time below a positive perception that was observed in April last year, “he said.

He added that the component of opinion on the economic situation of household members currently compared to that they had 12 months ago is 14 points lower than the previous month of the ENCO and 15.0 points lower than the data for the month of April 2019.

INEGI reiterated that as part of the extraordinary measures adopted by the federal authority before the health emergency due to COVID-19, from March 30, 2020 and until further notice, the ENCO survey was postponed, due to the impossibility of conducting face-to-face interviews.

For this reason, INEGI alternately designed ETCO and in alliance with the Bank of Mexico, the survey is carried out, “whose objective is to generate qualitative statistical information that allows obtaining indicators on the degree of population satisfaction about their economic situation, that of their family and that of the country. “

With the above, he added, it seeks to monitor consumer confidence during the period of health contingency and provide data for the calculation of the ICC.

He explained that for ETCO, information was collected through telephone interviews with the population aged 18 years and over in the urban part of the 32 federal states of the country and takes up the 15 questions that make up the ENCO.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital