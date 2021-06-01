Consumer associations criticize the new electricity bill for punishing the most vulnerable

Light rate. (Photo: EFE)

The new electricity bill that came into effect this Tuesday has already been criticized by consumer organizations that have shown their rejection of the measure. They argue that the cheapest bands penalize workers in more precarious conditions and argue that it is ineffective for most vulnerable households when their main objective should be to lower costs.

According to the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) the new bill will mean an average saving of 3.4% for the 19 million domestic consumers who do not have time discrimination. While eight million already have it and the new rate will mean an increase of two euros per month.

In addition, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has denounced increases of up to 27% in the new electricity rates, since the price of most of the 2.0 TD -which comes as a replacement to the old 2.0 and 2.1- in all of its modalities that marketers have begun to offer “far exceeds what would be expected as a result of the application of the new tolls and charges”.

Increases of up to 27% in the new electricity rates

In an analysis carried out by the association on the amount of the new tariffs proposed by the commercialization, estimating an average household – with parameters of 4.6 kW and 3,500 kWh of annual consumption – the increases are almost always higher than those caused by the regulatory changes.

Thus, although the expected increase for a household with hourly discrimination would be around 8.5%, it could reach up to 27.3% according to the contracted company.

Among the companies with the largest increases in their rates are Esfera Luz and Eres Energía, indicates OCU, which also …

