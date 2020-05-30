SÃO PAULO – Scheduling of elective consultations and surgeries in units of the municipal health system, which was suspended since March because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, will be resumed from next Monday, 1st. According to the Municipal Secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, the situation of the system is under control and allows the return of procedures.

“We maintained in the city’s health system the normal functioning of consultations and also of surgeries in five cases: chronic cases of diabetes and heart disease, for newborns, pregnant women and vaccination. We only suspended minor elective surgeries and also of some consultations. But as of next week, we have already determined that the consultations suspended will be scheduled by the Basic Health Units (UBSs) “, informed Aparecido during the announcement of the resumption of the works of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Parelheiros , at the southern end of the capital.

Still according to the secretary, the population can look for health units and Day Hospitals to make an appointment. “Today we are already with the system very controlled and in conditions to return to normal life in serving the population as a whole.”

Since March 23, appointments, examinations and elective surgeries have been suspended in the capital. In an ordinance published this Saturday, 30, in the Official Gazette of the City of São Paulo, the municipal management informs that the patient must access the doctor’s office only at the scheduled time and that the “minimum distance of one meter” must be respected.

“If necessary, wait at the reception,” says the text. The cleaning and disinfection measures of the facilities must be intensified.

Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) again said that the economic activities released to return to work following the flexibility plan will not resume on Monday, 1st.

“The quarantine continues in the city of São Paulo, the coronavirus pandemic is not over. As of Monday, we begin to receive the opening proposals.” He also stressed that inspection activities will be reinforced to prevent establishments from reopening.

