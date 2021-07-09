Consultation, a milestone for democracy: experts; citizen exercise

MEXICO CITY.

Mexico is about to experience a historic moment in terms of participatory democracy with the holding of the first popular consultation, in which citizens will be asked if they act against decisions of past political actors, agreed the counselor of the National Electoral Institute, Uuc -Kib Espadas and the senator for Morena, Martí Batres.

The electoral counselor pointed out that, for the first time in history, this popular consultation will be activated according to a legal framework, endorsed by the three Powers, which will make it totally legal.

“It is the first major citizen consultation made in accordance with a general legal framework. That is an opportunity that is indisputable, “he said.

For his part, Martí Batres affirmed that “this is the first consultation convened by the organs of the State in the history of Mexico. Because all the consultations that we have known, the Zapatista consultation, the Fobaproa consultation, among others, have been called by civil society organizations, or individual legislators ”.

The one of August 1 “is a consultation proposed by the Presidency, voted in both chambers of the Congress of the Union, endorsed by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and strengthened with millions of citizen signatures,” he said.

He added that, beyond the results of the consultation, this exercise will allow the acceleration of the “democratic pedagogy”, as the axis of vision for an “advanced” system in Mexico.

“Any exercise of participation is important, because it means the involvement of the people in public affairs, in national affairs,” he said.

But, he stressed, “what is most important is that people participate, because beyond the issues that are discussed and the difficulties of the organization, consultation is important in itself because it allows a pedagogy of democracy.

It allows us to understand that democracy “is not only electing representatives who make decisions, but also that citizens make decisions, at certain times, on transcendental issues,” said Batres.

However, in an analysis table led by Pascal Beltrán del Río to Radio Image, both showed their differences with respect to the process of promoting the popular consultation, which will take place on August 1, and in which, for its results to be binding, at least 40% of the nominal list must participate.

To the Morenoist voices, including those of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself, who affirm that the INE has failed to promote the consultation, Uuc-Kib Espadas replied that said action is constitutionally marked as of July 15.

“Neither before nor after,” he emphasized, insisting that “the Institute has not been silent in relation to the consultation. However, there cannot be a campaign-type promotion ”up to the date set by the Constitution.

He added that the INE has to abide by the laws, in relation to the possibilities of dissemination and debate around the issues being consulted.

Meanwhile, Batres Guadarrama indicated that if the voices in Morena have been raised, “which is not their case,” it is because the disinterest of the electoral authorities is perceived.