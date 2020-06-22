During 2020, the EBAU tests will be from June 23 to July 10 Although the exact dates will depend on the Autonomous Community in which you are going to examine you. Once you have taken the test at the corresponding university, you will be able to consult the Selectividad notes after a few days from the website of the university where you have been examined. We explain how it is done, what you should take into account or what documentation you will need.

Selectivity Dates by Autonomous Community

The first thing we have to take into account is what dates we are examining ourselves to know, approximately, when the notes will come out. The EBAU 2020 has changed the date of the university entrance exams and the measures to take them will also change, with security and precautions never seen before in such an exam.

In general, the call for June and July will begin at the end of June in some communities such as Asturias or Extremadura and during the week of July 7, 8 and 9 in other communities such as Andalusia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands or Catalonia. Too there will be a second call that some communities will do in the month of July, such as Navarra or Asturias or the Basque Country, and others will move to September between the 2nd of that month or the 12th, depending on the Autonomous Community in which you are going to be examined or the exact dates of one or the other exam.

Call for June / July 2020 in Spain

Andalusia – July 7, 8 and 9

Aragon – July 7, 8 and 9

Asturias – June 30, July 1 and 2

Balearic Islands – July 7, 8 and 9

Canary Islands – July 1, 2, 3 and 4

Cantabria – July 8, 9 and 10

Castilla La Mancha – July 6, 7 and 8

Castilla y León – 1, 2 and 3 July

Catalonia – July 7, 8, 9 and 10

Valencian Community – July 7, 8 and 9

Extremadura – June 30, July 1 and 2

Galicia – July 7, 8 and 9

La Rioja – July 8, 9 and 10

Madrid – July 6, 7, 8 and 9

Murcia – July 6, 7 and 8

Navarra – June 23, 24, 25 and 26

Basque Country – July 6, 7 and 8

Calculate selectivity scores

In general, you will not have to be the one who calculates the final grades since you will see a “PASS” or “NOT PASS” when you have received the final result. But to get an idea, there is a mandatory phase and a voluntary phase. The first compulsory phase includes a series of core subjects such as Spanish Language and Literature, History of Spain / Philosophy or a foreign language. Regarding the voluntary phase, we can get up to four additional points that will help us achieve a final grade of up to 14 points. It is a voluntary option and we can choose 10 without having to do it but it will depend on the cut-off grade of the degree that we are going to study and it will depend on the university in question.

Consult the notes

To consult the Selectividad notes or the EBAU calls you will need the DNI number and, formally, a code that you will receive when registering and that you must keep. The most comfortable and practical thing is to go to the website of the university where you have taken the exam and you will find a corresponding section where you can enter your ID and you will see the qualification from a day or a date. Another common option, although not confirmed in 2020 in times of coronavirus, is to go to the institute where information boards are normally used.

The first thing you will have to know is in which university you have taken the test. In some provinces there is only one university so you will not have a problem. In others, such as Madrid or Barcelona, ​​you will have to be quite clear if you have done it at one university or another since it will be on their website where you will have to consult the grade. When? The date will vary according to the CCAA in which you have taken the exam, although it usually takes place one week after the last exam.

When you are on the website of the university where you have taken the exam, look for the “EBAU” or Selectividad section, which will usually be visible. You can usually find it in a category of “Access” or “New students” or “Admission and enrollment”. In these sections you will find an option that allows you to consult the Selectividad notes and that indicates “Baccalaureate Assessment Test for University Access” Access will vary according to one university or another, but all of them allow consultation. Once inside, you will have to enter your ID and a PIN or password to check your final grade.

These are the pages of the main Spanish universities where you can do the EBAU and later to which you will have to go to find out the Selectividad grade.

Consult the court notes by provinces

Through the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport you can access a section called What to study and where and here all the cut marks of all Spanish universities for the course are collected. This is very practical information that we can always have on hand once we have passed Selectividad and want to know what we can enroll them in. You can choose: Title Search and here you will be able to mark several fields: Search by key word / Cut note less than … / Presence / Possibility of taking it in a foreign language.

You can choose the province or CCAA through a visual and easy map and you can choose type of university, private or public. Once you have chosen all the criteria you will be able to see the cut marks of previous years any grade to get an idea. Or the current cut note once they are set. You will also be able to see the necessary credits of each race to pass, the average performance of the course or the price of the credit during the previous course. A very complete table with which we can choose a university and a career anywhere in Spain with ease.