It is not usual that we want consult the operator to which a number belongs but it is possible that you need it at a certain time or that someone consults it and you want to check it. Doing it, as we say, is free. You can check a number as many times as you want and with almost no effort, from the website of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC)

Operator or portability inquiry

Normally, we know which operator we ourselves belong to, or, at least, it would be logical to know. But it can be useful in case you have done a portability and do not know if it has already been completed or not, if it is in process, if you are not clear which operator do you belong to at that moment. For this reason, consulting which operator has a mobile or landline number can be especially useful if you have requested portability and if you want to do it quickly and free of charge from the CNMC. It can also be useful if someone asks you (your parents, your grandparents …) which operator it belongs to and you don’t have their phone on hand to answer their questions and answer them. In this case, it will be enough to know your telephone number to know with which operator your mobile or fixed line is contracted.

Consult fixed number

You can consult the operator of a fixed number easily from the specialized page of the CNMC, from the Numbering Registers and Telecommunication Operators. You will only have to go to the corresponding web page, click on “Numbering records” and go to the “Check the numbering status” option.

Open the CNMC website

Check the registration number data

Click on “Numbering status query”

Choose the “Fixed” option

Fill in the phone number you want to check

Validate the captcha code in case it appears

Press search

The consultation, as explained by the CNMC itself, is carried out on the data collected by the Association of Operators for Portability (A.O.P)

You will see three data:

Telephone number consulted

Current operator

Consultation date of the consultation number and time

Check mobile number

The same steps should be followed in case of consulting a mobile number and it will be enough to enter it on the CNMC website to know which operator it belongs to.

Go to the CNMC website

Click on the Numbering Register section

Go to the option “Numbering status query”

Choose the “Mobile” section

Enter the mobile phone number you want to check

Confirm with the captcha code if it appears

Press the search button

In these cases you will see the same data:

Phone number

Current operator

Consultation date and consultation time

Numbering record

Beyond consulting which operator a number belongs to, you can have all the data from the CNMC Telecommunications Numbering Register. You can consult the numbers assigned to each operator and we can carry out all kinds of searches such as, for example, numbers by geographical area, mobile numbers, special numbers, SMS … To make the query you must follow some search instructions, as shown in the form the CNMC, which are as follows:

Geographical numbering:

Call sign: NXY digits

Block: Digits AB (blocks of 10,000 numbers)

Province: Telephone province

Operator: Assignee operator

Mobile numbers:

Call sign: NXY digits

Block: Digits A or AB (blocks of 1,000,000 or 100,000 numbers)

Operator: Assignee operator

Personal numbers:

Call sign: NXY digits

Block: AB or ABM (blocks of 10,000 or 1,000 numbers)

Operator: Assignee operator

Special rate numbers:

Call sign: NXY digits

Block: AB or ABM (blocks of 10,000 or 1,000 numbers)

Operator: Assignee operator

Internet access numbering:

Call sign: NXY digits

Block: ABM (1,000 numbers)

Operator: Assignee operator

Short numbering:

Digits: NXY or NXYA or NXYAB or NXYABM (3, 4, 5 or 6 digit numbers)

Operator: Assignee operator

Non-geographic nomadic numbering:

Call sign: NXY digits

Block: ABM (1,000 numbers)

Operator: Assignee operator

Geographical nomadic numbering:

Call sign: NXY digits

Block: ABM digits (blocks of 1,000 numbers)

Province: Telephone province

Operator: Assignee operator

SMS / MMS numbering

Digits: NXYAB or NXYABM (5 or 6 digit numbers)

Operator: Assignee operator

Machine-to-machine numbers (M2M):

Call sign: NXY digits

Block: ABMC digits (blocks of 10,000,000 numbers)

Operator: Assignee operator

Once you are clear, you only have to fill out the form that you will find on the CNMC numbering page. You will also be able to download all the data from the Telecommunications Numbering Register in a file that you can download as a zip file and that you can consult at your leisure when you need to.