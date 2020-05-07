It is not usual that we want consult the operator to which a number belongs but it is possible that you need it at a certain time or that someone consults it and you want to check it. Doing it, as we say, is free. You can check a number as many times as you want and with almost no effort, from the website of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC)
Operator or portability inquiry
Normally, we know which operator we ourselves belong to, or, at least, it would be logical to know. But it can be useful in case you have done a portability and do not know if it has already been completed or not, if it is in process, if you are not clear which operator do you belong to at that moment. For this reason, consulting which operator has a mobile or landline number can be especially useful if you have requested portability and if you want to do it quickly and free of charge from the CNMC. It can also be useful if someone asks you (your parents, your grandparents …) which operator it belongs to and you don’t have their phone on hand to answer their questions and answer them. In this case, it will be enough to know your telephone number to know with which operator your mobile or fixed line is contracted.
Consult fixed number
You can consult the operator of a fixed number easily from the specialized page of the CNMC, from the Numbering Registers and Telecommunication Operators. You will only have to go to the corresponding web page, click on “Numbering records” and go to the “Check the numbering status” option.
Open the CNMC website
Check the registration number data
Click on “Numbering status query”
Choose the “Fixed” option
Fill in the phone number you want to check
Validate the captcha code in case it appears
Press search
The consultation, as explained by the CNMC itself, is carried out on the data collected by the Association of Operators for Portability (A.O.P)
You will see three data:
Telephone number consulted
Current operator
Consultation date of the consultation number and time
Check mobile number
The same steps should be followed in case of consulting a mobile number and it will be enough to enter it on the CNMC website to know which operator it belongs to.
Go to the CNMC website
Click on the Numbering Register section
Go to the option “Numbering status query”
Choose the “Mobile” section
Enter the mobile phone number you want to check
Confirm with the captcha code if it appears
Press the search button
In these cases you will see the same data:
Phone number
Current operator
Consultation date and consultation time
Numbering record
Beyond consulting which operator a number belongs to, you can have all the data from the CNMC Telecommunications Numbering Register. You can consult the numbers assigned to each operator and we can carry out all kinds of searches such as, for example, numbers by geographical area, mobile numbers, special numbers, SMS … To make the query you must follow some search instructions, as shown in the form the CNMC, which are as follows:
Geographical numbering:
Call sign: NXY digits
Block: Digits AB (blocks of 10,000 numbers)
Province: Telephone province
Operator: Assignee operator
Mobile numbers:
Call sign: NXY digits
Block: Digits A or AB (blocks of 1,000,000 or 100,000 numbers)
Operator: Assignee operator
Personal numbers:
Call sign: NXY digits
Block: AB or ABM (blocks of 10,000 or 1,000 numbers)
Operator: Assignee operator
Special rate numbers:
Call sign: NXY digits
Block: AB or ABM (blocks of 10,000 or 1,000 numbers)
Operator: Assignee operator
Internet access numbering:
Call sign: NXY digits
Block: ABM (1,000 numbers)
Operator: Assignee operator
Short numbering:
Digits: NXY or NXYA or NXYAB or NXYABM (3, 4, 5 or 6 digit numbers)
Operator: Assignee operator
Non-geographic nomadic numbering:
Call sign: NXY digits
Block: ABM (1,000 numbers)
Operator: Assignee operator
Geographical nomadic numbering:
Call sign: NXY digits
Block: ABM digits (blocks of 1,000 numbers)
Province: Telephone province
Operator: Assignee operator
SMS / MMS numbering
Digits: NXYAB or NXYABM (5 or 6 digit numbers)
Operator: Assignee operator
Machine-to-machine numbers (M2M):
Call sign: NXY digits
Block: ABMC digits (blocks of 10,000,000 numbers)
Operator: Assignee operator
Once you are clear, you only have to fill out the form that you will find on the CNMC numbering page. You will also be able to download all the data from the Telecommunications Numbering Register in a file that you can download as a zip file and that you can consult at your leisure when you need to.