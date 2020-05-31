Due to protests over the death of George Floyd, a curfew was implemented this Sunday in the city of Richmond, Virginia

The Mexican Consulate in Washington, United States, called on compatriots to respect the curfew implanted in Richmond, Virginia.

Through its Twitter account, the Consulate detailed that all people who are on the street from 8:00 pm local time this Sunday and until 6:00 am Monday can be punished or detained.

1/2 ⚠️ NOTICE to the Mexican community in Richmond, Virginia: Authorities have enacted a curfew. This means that people who are away from home from today at 8:00 PM and until 6:00 AM on Monday, June 1, can be punished and / or detained. – Consulmex Washington (@ConsulMexWas) May 31, 2020

If Mexicans feel their security or integrity is threatened, they can call 911, but if they require consular protection they are asked to call 202 997 0560.

Mayor Levar Stoney reported the curfew in the city of Richmond this morning, after the violent protests occurred by the George’s death Floyd.

The past two nights we have seen how peaceful protests turn violent and destructive. We are taking these steps to promote a safe and legal demonstration and protect both people and property, “he said at a press conference.

Stoney also said that the Governor of Virginia made the city available to the National Guard in case its deployment was required.

On Saturday night, a dozen protesters vandalized the headquarters of the ‘United Daughters of the Confederation‘, Organization charged with preserving and maintaining the memory of Confederate veterans, for allegedly promoting the racial segregation and supremacy white.

They also painted in the Monument Avenue, where they tied a rope around the neck of the former president of the confederate states, Jefferson Davis.

The death of the African American citizen George Floyd, allegedly at the hands of a white police officer, unleashed numerous demonstrations at the scene, Minneapolis, which spread throughout the United States with the cry of “I can’t breathe.”

With information from López-Dóriga Digital