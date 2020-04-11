Although she is better known in her role as a driver, Paly Duval he also acts and sings. The girl falls in love with her followers in Instagram, where it already has more than 259 thousand.

Now the daughter of the actress Consuelo Duval He surprised his fans by looking very sexy on the rooftop, while hanging clothes during quarantine, wearing a white bikini and hat. In that place he also exercises, and shows off with tight white leggings.

Paly (who is also a pole dance instructor) wrote along with the images: “Me and the laundry basket, a true love story 🖤”.

