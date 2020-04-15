Consuelo Duval warns: For Eugenio Derbez pulled his claws | Instagram

The actress Consuelo Duval came out in defense of his friend and colleague Eugenio Derbez after being singled out for allegedly spreading “false news”.

The histrionic and who will act with the actor in some projects expressed indignation through his Instagram account through which he took the opportunity to speak in favor of the comedian Eugenio Derbez after the strong criticism it has received in recent days.

The also comedian, conductive and actress, Consuelo Duval He issued a clear warning showing his great appreciation for the actor.

For this man I take out my claws ”, wrote Consuelo Duval

It should be remembered that Derbez He is in one of the worst scandals of the Mexican show business after spreading a message that they accused of serious shortages of materials to deal with the Covid 19.

The actor, through his instagram account, made a call to help to the public to ask for the support of some materials since the medical personnel who worked in the said clinic IMSS in Tijuana they did not have the necessary supplies to attend to all patients.

Also the actor He explained that the same staff tried to get the supplies for their own money since they did not receive a response from the authorities corresponding, since apparently, many of the institution’s managers had become disabled and had left the staff with the spaces to their maximum capacity.

But after his video started going viral, the actor He became the target of criticism and accusations as he was accused of the content of his publication being part of a media scam.

Even all the controversy worsened on Twitter when a hashtag turned the actor into a trend #MientoComoDerbez, altering the support that the actor tried to give to these causes.

Although hours later the news was confirmed by the same governor from Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, who pointed out, if there was a lack of protective equipment for doctors, this did not completely lessen the scandal on social networks, so now the actress Consuelo Duval defends her friend.

Don’t touch me! For this man I take out my claws … I have more than 25 years of knowing him! It’s Mexican! It doesn’t matter where you live! He has given his life to make us happy with his work, he has sacrificed his own family to spend months filming or recording to entertain us with his stories, he fights for the well-being of living beings, he does not tolerate mistreatment or animal cruelty ”

Own actress He pointed out that the actor’s objective was to help his countrymen and therefore he did not deserve to receive all the criticism they made about it, so he showed all his support for the comedian, pointing out that he was an admirable person for giving voice to those who cannot speak.

