Consuelo Duval never imagined that after sharing a photo on their wedding day users will compare it with the one remembered Princess Diana.

Mexican actress and comedian Consuelo Duval left his followers speechless after sharing an unpublished photo in which they pointed out he bore a great resemblance to the Princess Diana of Wales.

For many of histrionics fans, a few years ago he looked just like the Wale’s princess, only in a Mexican version.

While we remember the call “Princess of the people“Same as she was loved and admired by many people around the world, she distinguished herself by a great class to behave and dress, in addition to the great humanity she showed to everyone who could without distinction of class.

While for its part, the histrionic She is one of the funniest actresses on the Mexican screen who has been noted for her talent in comedy and a laugh that infects anyone, however, a photo that she showed with nostalgia years ago was reason for the followers to find her similar to the missing one “Lady Di “.

It is worth mentioning that in this photo the elegance on the part of the actress in what was a special moment for her, her wedding day!

In the image, the actress appears sheathed in a white suit with a great hairstyle that wrapped her hair in an elegant high chongo, the also driver appears very smiling next to her father.

Although, he shared with a certain air of nostalgia it was not so for everyone since her father appears next to her and pointed out he was not very happy with the idea that his daughter get married at that age.

Likewise, the histrionic highlights that in the image he barely had 23 years but “she was disguised as a lady” hinting that at that age she knew very little about life.

It is worth mentioning that the actress got married because he was pregnant, so he wanted to avoid a displeasure to his father since, according to his own words, he was already ashamed within the family.

On the other hand, the comedian has repeatedly stressed that this of the fashion not given much, however after revealing this image It has become a benchmark for many people.

