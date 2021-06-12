Consuelo Duval hits the purest Kim Kardashian style | Instagram

Federikim Kardushen! This huge character has now become Consuelo Duval, who has been worn by Eugenio Derbez himself in the Kim Kardashian style in his Instagram stories.

Whoever gave life to Luduvico could not miss the opportunity to remember his then wife Federica Peluche, all this thanks to some publications made by Kim kardashian West. And it is that yesterday, the famous socialite shared images of her stuffed vehicle, which although she made in honor of her clothing brand Skims, many more remembered the famous family from Ciudad Peluche created by Eugenio Derbez.

Proud, Kanye West’s ex showed off her car, lined both outside and inside with a white teddy bear, referring to the fabric of some of her clothes. To many it seemed a true eccentricity on the part of Kardashian to modify the vehicle in this way, but to many others it seemed a tremendous opportunity to make memes and Eugenio Derbez did not miss the opportunity, converting Consuelo Duval in one of them.

Among all the images that Kim shared of the vehicle, Derbez chose the one in which the famous businesswoman posed with the vehicle behind her, showing off her curves in an attractive white outfit; But to the surprise of many, this photograph appeared in the Instagram stories of the actor and producer but with the face of Consuelo Duval, who gave life to Federica Peluche.

Duval shared in his Instagram stories that until Federico had changed his vehicle, tagging Derbez, and then laughed sharing the same photograph that Eugenio modified in which she appeared next to the car instead of Kylie Jenner’s sister.

Social networks enjoyed these and more memes, but above all to remember one of the most famous and beloved Mexican television programs. Boys and adults fondly remember Bibi, Federica, Ludovico, Ludoviquito and Junior and their images often turn into memes.

For some time, Eugenio Derbez had his “own channel” within the Canal de Las Estrellas. XHDBZ was expected by many in the evenings and within it there were “mini programs” that caused the laughter of the whole family.