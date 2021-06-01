Consuelo Duval confesses how she overcame alcoholism – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

In an interview with various media, Consuelo Duval opened her heart to confess how she overcame alcoholism and who her great allies were to be able to leave behind the disease that was already taking her to the limit.

The 52-year-old actress and comedian confirms that she drank a lot, however, one day she asked God to help her give up alcohol because she no longer liked feeling uncomfortable and going through terrible hangovers.

Consuelo steeled herself so that her children, Michel and Paly Duval, would never see her in bad shape again. That was his biggest motivation to beat his urge to drink.

On the other hand, the beloved actress revealed that she wears an engagement ring, since, in the Yolanda Andrade style, she decided to commit to herself. Consuelo bought a simple ring, but one that represents all the love and value she has for herself.