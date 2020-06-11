Consuelo Ciscar, when she was director of the IVAM.MÒNICA TORRES

While still a Fine Arts student, Rablaci built a dizzying career as an artist. His inexperience was not an obstacle to exhibiting in Madrid, China, Argentina or Cuba. He did internships in workshops of veteran artists from whom the Institut Valencià d’Art Modern (IVAM) later bought works. And he had scribes and critics who wrote texts for his careful catalogs and then acted as curators in the museum. The purpose was to launch the career of the young creator and, for this, his mother, Consuelo Ciscar, used the museum’s resources, which he directed between 2004 and 2014, according to the indictment released today. In it, the magistrate maintains that Ciscar allegedly took advantage of her “superior position as managing director of the IVAM” and made a “personal use” of this public institution to “build and promote her son’s artistic career.”

The instructor has also prosecuted Rablaci himself (an acronym for Rafael Blasco Ciscar), an entrepreneur and three former directors or employees of IVAM: the former administrative economic director, the former director of Publications and Foreign Action, and an official. Instead, it has filed the proceedings for five other investigated. The order, which closes the investigation phase, indicates that the facts could constitute continuous crimes of embezzlement, administrative trespass, bribery and falsification of an official document. Ciscar is awaiting the opening of an oral trial in another piece of the so-called IVAM case for allegedly buying reproductions of works by the Madrid sculptor Gerardo Rueda (1926-1996) as if they were originals for around four million euros.

In the new car, the magistrate maintains that Ciscar took advantage of the museum through two channels. The first was to use workers and money from the museum to allocate it for those purposes. “The second was to grant services or buy works of art from IVAM funds to entities or artists coinciding with exhibitions and / or edition of Rablaci catalogs,” states the press release of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of the Valencian Community.

The order, which can be appealed both in reform and on appeal, lists multiple emails intervened during the investigation “indicating that under the orders of Mrs. Ciscar several workers of the IVAM provided their services for the construction and / or promotion of the career art of your son ”, continues the note. Rablaci is the son of Consuelo Ciscar and Rafael Blasco, a former Valencian councilor of the Government governed by the PP who has spent more than three years in prison for embezzling aid for cooperation.

The IVAM workers provided this collaboration between 2008 and 2010 in different areas such as institutional relations, the preparation of Rablaci’s curricula or the edition and translation of catalogs and texts. They also participated in the organization of exhibitions and the transport of their works of art, mainly sculptures and photographs, in countries such as Cuba, Mexico, Argentina or China, among others.

One of the defendants, an independent collaborator of the IVAM who was drafting texts for the samples of Ciscar’s son in parallel, was appointed director of publications for the museum in October 2012, an appointment in which the magistrate appreciates the work.

The resolution also details payments with IVAM funds to entities, art critics or artists who benefited from the international purchase or exhibition of their works, the curating of samples or the contracting of publications in exchange, presumably, for their collaboration in the promotion and training of Rablaci’s artistic career.

The car collects a multitude of “irregular awards” for services by the IVAM leadership to different companies of an entrepreneur in exchange for the transportation and assembly and disassembly of the exhibitions of the son of the former managing director of the institution. the TSJ.

Likewise, it dedicates a specific mention to the itinerant exhibition of the work of Rablaci Materia y Espíritu in Asia, coinciding with exhibitions of funds from IVAM itself, and concludes that this would not have been possible without the collaboration of a SGAE delegate in that continent. , whose husband the Valencian museum had contracted for 284,000 euros without any tender file.

“The policy of international expansion of the IVAM collection or of works by individual artists, with the Institute assuming all the cost that this implies and which was adopted unilaterally by Mrs. Ciscar, allowed her son to have an international projection as an artist (and this when he was 20 years old without having finished his studies in Fine Arts), ”says the instructor.

In this way, Rablaci was able to exhibit abroad in or near the IVAM exhibitions and at the same or near time. In both cases, the transport, paid for with public funds, was assumed by the company Logística del Arte SL.