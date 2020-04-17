It was proposed to lower the limit to 135 million euros in 2021 and to 120 in 2022

Close sources assure that the negotiations will last for weeks

New “positive and constructive” meeting of the teams, lasting four and a half hours, in which new proposals were made to lower the budget ceiling and changes in aerodynamic regulations to save costs.

One of the topics discussed at yesterday’s team meeting, by videoconference, were the proposals to reduce the budget ceiling to 120 million euros in 2022. The new appointment of the teams ended again without agreement on what point to fix the limit for the next two seasons, but the teams assured that the debate has been positive and constructive.

The main proposal that was discussed was a plan to establish a limit of 135 million euros next year and reduce it to 120 million euros in 2022, according to the BBC.

It is an advance with respect to the previous meeting, in which Red Bull and especially Ferrari stood at 135 million euros and ensured that they would not drop below that limit.

Another proposal was to establish a scale to provide to allow for aerodynamic research, allowing less successful teams to do more research. It was something that the large teams raised and presented as a good way to balance the grid.

Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull believe that this same proposal should be taken into account when setting the budget ceiling and think that they, who should do less aerodynamic research, should be able to spend more money.

However, the Formula 1 bosses rejected that idea and said they prefer a single budget ceiling for all teams, although they admit that they like the proposal to limit aerodynamics. It may take several more weeks for teams to reach an agreement on the budget ceiling.

