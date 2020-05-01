Atlético-MG’s stadium, Arena MRV, started work, nurturing the dream of the club and its fans and to see Galo’s own development erected and ready. the works are expected to be delivered in 2022. However, Atlético and those responsible for the construction of the stadium will already have to deal with a budget change: the amount initially foreseen to build the arena rose from R $ 410 million, to R $ 560 millions.

The MRV Arena had its costs elevated to R $ 560 million- (Photo: MRV Disclosure / Atlético-MG)

This new spending amount refers to updates in the prices of the work, compensation for the community around the stadium and the highest amount, R $ 80 million, will be used for social interventions to reduce the impacts of the works in the region where it is being the arena was built in the California neighborhood, northwest of BH.

There will be around the MRV Arena a park in Mata dos Morcegos, a city gym, a Basic Health Unit and a Language, Innovation and Creativity Centers for public school students.

-If we take R $ 450 million to update until today, date of April 20, when the works started, and the R $ 80 million of counterparts, we reach R $ 530 million. But we still have to consider the contract with Racional Engenharia. There is a contingency amount in the contract. When the project was delivered to her, the value was very initial. The contract provides for a 5% contingency over R $ 410 million. We are talking about R $ 550 million, R $ 560 million, of the total cost – explained Bruno Muzzi, CEO of Arena MRV to the SuperFC portal.

Bruno Muzzi, explained how the increase in the stadium’s initial budget will be feasible, so as not to generate the need for new financial searches by the club. Galo’s fundraising has the following equation: the sale of 50.1% of DiamondMall, in 2017, for R $ 296.8 million, R $ 60 million for the sale of naming rights to MRV for 10 years and other R $ 100 million from the sale of captive chairs to BMG.

– MRV has a portion of R $ 10 million over the course of the work, 30 times, and the other R $ 50 million will be paid over time, in the operation. These resources are corrected over time and we will see if we will anticipate these values ​​or see if we leave it to the operation of the stadium, ”he explained.

To close the account, the sale of captive chairs will be reviewed. The amount that the club will try to raise will be close to R $ 203 million, not more than R $ 100 million. 4,500 captive chairs will be sold in a project aimed at the fans of the club that will be launched in the coming months. Another source of revenue will be the sale of 68 corporate boxes.

Licensing of parking, bars, food and advertising spaces for brands is also part of the business plan.

-That’s where we have to work very hard commercially to raise all these resources. It is not so straightforward, there has to be a commercial strategy to sell chairs, cabins, parking lots, other properties such as lounges, food, drinks, even sector sponsorship. We have already started putting together a commercial strategy for this to increase the resources we need – concluded Bruno Muzzi.

Arena MRV started work on April 20 and is considered by the club to be the “Ground Zero” of the works. The forecast is that everything will be ready within 30 months.

